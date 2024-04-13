Fortnite Escape Ghul: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Horror maps have had quite the evolution since their introduction in Fortnite through Creative, with creators being empowered to improve and build their spooky ideas with the introduction of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

With all the tools available, creators can truly create experiences within the Fortnite universe that feel like they could stand on their own as separate games.

Such is the case with the Escape Ghul map, created by Fortnite Creator knuspremensch, brings the eerie vibe of classic horror escape games to the Creative mode, putting players in tricky scenarios while being chased by a deformed monster.

This article will break down how you can find the Escape Ghul map and delve deeper into the horror side of the Creative ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Escape Ghul map

You will be treated to an opening cinematic on the map (Image via Wolf Oz on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With the map gaining significant traction among players in the community due to its intricate horror design and eerie atmosphere, the Escape Ghul map should be relatively easy to find on the Discover menu among other Creative experiences.

However, if you are unable to find the map for some reason or just want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Escape Ghul map: 0698-5385-0819. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Escape Ghul map, and you can now ready up with up to seven other players to get into a match.

How to play

You have to find and use various items to escape (Image via Wolf Oz on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Escape Ghul map, you will be treated to a short cinematic explaining the story and setting the grounds for the narrative, much like The Sound of Fear UEFN experience.

After the cinematic, you will spawn in a cell, and from here, you have to complete certain quests and gather equipment to escape. But you will have to watch out as a monstrous ghoul is lurking in the building and will attack you if it catches you trying to escape.

The map utilizes the detailing capabilities of UEFN to create dark and terrifying environments that you have to navigate through to make your escape. Additionally, the map also provides you with XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers.

