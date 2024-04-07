Fortnite The Sound of Fear: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Ever since the implementation of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, creators have been empowered to offer otherworldly and extremely immersive experiences, with its tools allowing them to stray from the Battle Royale formula and create maps that feel like games within games.

The Sound of Fear map is a UEFN-crafted experience that puts you in the shoes of a detective in charge of solving a mysterious disappearance. Created by Fortnite Creator dojohype, it takes players on a terrifying journey filled with jump scares through an antique shop as they try and figure out what happened to its owner.

Here's how you can find The Sound of Fear Creative map and experience its horrors.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite The Sound of Fear Creative map

You have to steer clear of the possessed doll hunting you (Image via Wolf Oz on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With The Sound of Fear map's unique horror atmosphere and immersive settings, the Creative map has been garnering a lot of attention in the Fortnite community. As such, it should be relatively easy to locate on the Discover menu.

However, if you are not able to find it or simply want to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of game modes, you can head to the Search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

On this screen, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for The Sound of Horror map — 2656-1411-0289. Once you have entered this map code, you can hit Confirm. This will change your current game mode to The Sound of Horror map, and you can get started on your investigative journey by yourself or with up to four other players.

How to play

You have to inspect and make your way through various obstacles (Image via Wolf Oz on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on The Sound of Fear map, you will be treated to a short cinematic introducing you to the overall narrative of your journey. After you arrive at the antique shop, you will notice that the map is in the first-person mode, adding another layer of immersion to the experience.

Once you enter the establishment, you will find a familiar face in Jonesy. From here, you will start your journey of solving the mysterious disappearance of the shop owner, all while being chased by a possessed doll whose origins are interestingly tied to the map's narrative.

