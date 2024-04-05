Fortnite Box PvP: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Box fight maps in Fortnite Creative are widely known for their fast-paced action and highly intense close-quarters gameplay, pitting players into tight spaces where they must use all of their skills to be the last one standing. With the help of Creative tools as well as the capabilities of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), creators can create some of the most immersive box fight maps that allow players to train for similar scenarios during a match.

One map that does this particularly well is the Box PvP map, created by Fortnite Creators Team Hive, the entity behind other popular maps such as the innovative The Pit - Red VS Blue. The Box PvP map carries all the essentials for a box fight map, and this article will break down how players can find the Box PvP map and get in on the box fight madness.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Box PvP map

UEFN map code

Since the Box PvP map is one of the more popular box fight maps in Fortnite, along with a dedicated player base, it should be relatively easy to spot in the Discover menu in-game. However, if you are struggling to find it or want to skip the hassle of browsing through the long list of game modes, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Box PvP map: 2515-6266-7600. Once you have entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Box PvP map, and you can now queue into a match either by yourself or with friends.

How to play

After entering a match on the Box PvP map, you will be spawned within your designated area and provided with an Epic Pump Shotgun, a Rare Assault Rifle, a Slurpfish, and a couple of Small Shield Potions. The game mode provides every player the same loadout to ensure fair play. However, the winner of each round gets a Legendary Pump Shotgun for the next round.

After a round begins, you will be given a brief period of five seconds, during which you can build around yourself for protection. However, once the walls fall, your goal is simple: eliminate all other players and be the last one standing. You must use your building capabilities as well as weapon proficiency to come out on top in the Box PvP map.

Additionally, Box PvP provides players with a substantial amount of XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, allowing them to engage in fast-paced battles while progressing through the tiers and unlocking exclusive rewards.

