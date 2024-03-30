Fortnite The Pit - Red VS Blue: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The current drama around Fortnite Creators and The Pit map has not stopped creators from developing innovative ideas to spice up the tried and true formula of Pit maps. One such simple yet effective concept to have emerged recently is The Pit - Red VS Blue Creative map, which combines two of the most well-known formats when it comes to the game's vast Creative library.

The Pit - Red VS Blue, created by Fortnite Creators Team Hive, brings together the concepts of the Red Vs Blue deathmatch and the Pit free for all maps, allowing players to experience the best of both worlds. In this article, we will discuss how players can find The Pit - Red VS Blue map and get a new perspective on the classic deathmatch formula.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite The Pit - Red VS Blue Creative map

UEFN map code

Players can find The Pit - Red VS Blue map in the Discover menu as it has recently been gaining traction from the community. However, if you cannot find the map, navigate to the search bar in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you can enter the designated UEFN map code for The Pit - Red VS Blue map: 5445-1030-4679. Hit confirm once you enter the assigned map code. This will change your current game mode to The Pit - Red VS Blue map, and you can now ready up to get into a public lobby.

How to play

Once you load into a match in The Pit - Red VS Blue game mode, you will be spawned on a platform where you can choose your team; after doing so, you will be transported to your selected team's spawn base. Here, players can collect weapons and other consumables from Fortnite's vast library of items.

After collecting all the items for your ideal loadout, jump into The Pit and get straight to the action. You will be provided a large sprawling arena to engage in combat with players and free to experiment with how you want to approach encounters.

The added benefit of this combination of concepts is that you don't have to worry about players who camp near your spawn in regular Red VS Blue maps as both teams' bases are completely isolated.

