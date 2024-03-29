"Your top map creators are abusing your system and exploiting players": Fortnite pro SypherPK calls for Creative change

Fortnite Creative has allowed players to explore entirely new avenues within the game, from simple Team Deathmatch-type modes to deathruns that require a good grasp of the movement mechanics. However, some players have brought up certain issues with Creative, especially with Fortnite professional and personality, SypherPK, highlighting a practice used by the top map creators to trick their players.

SypherPK emphasized how some of the most popular maps such as The Pit, Crazyy Red Vs Blue, and BHE 1v1 Build Fights, use enticing items to trick their players into liking and favouriting their map to boost their engagement. Reacting to these unethical practices, SypherPK stated:

"Your top map creators are abusing your system and exploiting players"

SypherPK shared a clip along with his criticism of these maps, highlighting The Pit in particular and showcasing how the map features a Thunderbolt of Zeus, a powerful item to have in any game mode, and prompts players to like and favorite the map under pretenses of acquiring the item.

Echoing SypherPK's sentiments, popular creator Typical Gamer chimed in and exclaimed how Epic Games not doing anything about such practices sends a bad message and affects the game's reputation.

X users @TiTanSwan27 expressed how Geerzy, the creators behind The Pit map in Fortnite, should have their creator code taken away for such practices while users @NevermoreTitan and @AstroDraws appreciated the fact that SypherPK at least called the creators out for such practices.

One X user, @Richytoons, joked about how they are still waiting to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus after pressing the like and favorite buttons while another user @renomahm pointed out how these maps are usually played by young children who can easily be misled into believing incorrect information.

SypherPK calls out Fortnite Creator Geerzy for their DMCA practices

In addition to the unethical practices to boost their engagement, SypherPK also called out Geerzy for their attempts to get any maps with the word "pit" removed. This is apparently because Geerzy has filed for a trademark for "The Pit" map which is still pending and has not been granted.

Many members of the community came forward to highlight that since the trademark has not been assigned yet, Geerzy has no right to strike maps that use the word "pit" in their name. Additionally, users pointed out how commonly used words like "pit" cannot be trademarked according to the US Patent Office.

On top of this, players highlighted how The Pit is not even an original idea and was done first in Halo 3, with a map of the same name existing in the 2007 game, almost a decade before Fortnite was created. As the drama with Geerzy continues, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will take action against such practices and step in to protect the integrity of the Fortnite ecosystem.

