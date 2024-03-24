Fortnite Crazyy Red Vs Blue: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite is one of the game's flagship features, allowing players to create otherworldly experiences that stray so far from the Battle Royale formula that they could be seen as different games entirely. However, nothing beats the thrill of a classic team deathmatch, and that is exactly what the Crazyy Red Vs Blue map is able to achieve.

Made by Fortnite Creator rvb, this map is a simple yet effective Creative experience that pits two groups against each other in a never-ending battle filled with chaos. This article will break down how you can find and play the Crazyy Red Vs Blue map.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Crazyy Red Vs Blue map

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

UEFN map code

You can easily find the Crazyy Red Vs Blue map by navigating to the Search icon in the top-left corner of the main Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to put in the UEFN map code for the map you wish to explore. The code for the Crazyy Red Vs Blue is 2898-7886-8847.

Once you have entered it, just hit Confirm. This will change your current game mode to Crazyy Red Vs Blue Creative, and you can now play this map solo or get into a match with friends.

How to play

The premise behind the Crazyy Red Vs Blue map is quite simple: it pits Team Red and Team Blue against each other in a deathmatch scenario. Players can choose almost any weapon from Fortnite's extensive arsenal, old and new, to build their ideal loadout for combat. Gamers are allowed to build and utilize vehicles in combat on this map as well, making things quite chaotic.

Once gamers have selected and equipped themselves with their weapons of choice, they can make their way to the arena in the middle of this map to battle the enemy team. The structures built by users here are designed to reset after a fixed period to not just make the experience smoother and less clustered but also to ease the load on this game's server.

There is no end goal in the Crazyy Red Vs Blue Creative experience, and players are free to play up until the Fortnite server resets or all players leave the lobby. However, there is a vault placed in the arena that is filled with powerful weapons and items that open up after 35 minutes of playtime, rewarding gamers who stick around on this map long enough.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!