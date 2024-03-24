Fortnite Lumberjack Heroes: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The Fortnite community consistently keeps coming up with new and innovative ideas derived from the tools that UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) provides them. From building expansive worlds to simple Team Deathmatch game modes, the library of player-made islands is endless, and among these islands, Lumberjack Heroes has managed to step up and carve its own identity.

The Fortnite Lumberjack Heroes map, created by creator ItsJacky, is a farming and lumberjack simulator, with the Island tasking players exploring the fruitful world of the game mode and gathering resources.

This article will explain how players can find their way to the Lumberjack Heroes map and jump into a world filled with resources and upgrades.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lumberjack Heroes map

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

You can seamlessly navigate to the Lumberjack Heroes map by going to the search icon in the top left corner of the main in-game lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to put in a map code. The UEFN map code for the Lumberjack Heroes map is 7154-1898-4800. Once you've input the code, just hit confirm.

This will change your current game mode to the Lumberjack Heroes map, and once you're ready, you can queue up for a match either solo or with friends, allowing you to see who the best lumberjack is in your group.

How to play

Once you've launched into the Lumberjack Heroes map, you will find yourself in an environment filled with trees and other destructible objects. The goal for you is simple: you need to explore the map and collect wood by harvesting trees. You can then use the collected wood

You can upgrade your strength to help in your lumberjack adventures and acquire Lumberjack abilities like the Chain Strike and Combo Strike, allowing you to improve your wood farming efficiency even more. The Fortnite map creators have filled the Island with content for players to explore, and players can even acquire pets that not only provide companionship but also help players with farming resources.

The Fortnite community reacts to the Lumberjack Heroes map

With the Lumberjack Heroes team promoting their map on X, players were left in awe of what the team could pull off. Many players highlighted how the creators were able to use the Unreal Engine to give the map a layer of polish that is rarely seen in other experiences. Some players even exclaimed how the Creative simulators in Fortnite are shaping up to be better than those in Roblox.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The community's praise and approval highlight how well-made the Lumberjack Heroes map is, housing a world filled with resources waiting to be explored by the players.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!