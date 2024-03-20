LEGO Fortnite Battle Arena: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

LEGO Fortnite has just released three brand new UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) experiences for players to explore, with the game modes bringing a variety of options for players of all preferences and playstyles.

One of these game modes is the LEGO Fortnite Battle Arena UEFN map, a gladiator-type experience that features characters from the beloved LEGO NINJAGO franchise.

The LEGO Battle Arena UEFN map allows you to journey to become the next Spinjitzu master, requiring them to enroll in the LEGO NINJAGO Dojo with Lloyd, the legendary Green Ninja and the Master of Energy. You will also encounter the Masters of Spinjitzu in this journey, undergoing special training to join their ranks.

This article will explain how you can find this new LEGO UEFN map and immerse yourself in a world filled with ninjas and beloved characters.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Battle Arena UEFN map

UEFN map code

Much like the previously released LEGO Raft Survival map, the LEGO Battle Arena map has been created within UEFN entirely using LEGO bricks. With Epic Games giving the LEGO UEFN maps a huge push, they are likely to be featured prominently in the main home screen of the Discover tab.

However, if you cannot find the UEFN map, navigate to the search icon in the top left screen of the main Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to input the map code for the LEGO Fortnite Battle Arena UEFN map: 0312-7365-5770.

Once you've input the map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Battle Arena UEFN map and transform your character into their LEGO minifigure style.

How to play

Once you've launched the game mode, your LEGO Minifigure will be transported to the LEGO NINJAGO Dojo. You can interact with Lloyd and other NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) to enroll and start your special training. You can progress through the ranks and make your way to becoming a Master of Spinjitzu by completing different tasks during your training.

The game mode also features a PvP element, as up to six players can join one game and train together. However, keep in mind that you and your peers can also compete with each other during training, engaging in battles and proving your worth as the superior Master of Spinjitzu.

