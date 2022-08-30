Fortnite Fall Fest Event: Start date and time, free rewards, challenges and more

It's update day in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Tuesdays often bring new content, and this one is no different. The v21.50 update, which will be one of the last updates of Chapter 3 Season 3, has been released. Late Game Arena, the Pump Shotgun, many skins, and more were added to the game as a result.

Epic Games also took the opportunity to add the Fortnite Fall Fest Event, with the season right around the corner. It will more than likely be the final event of Chapter 3 Season 3, as the next season is coming in mid-September.

The event will feature challenges, rewards, and Creative maps. It will be one of the final opportunities to earn XP for this battle pass and unlock skins like Darth Vader, Malik, and more.

Here's the full guide to the challenges, the free rewards, and more.

Fortnite Fall Fest Event: When does it start and how do I participate?

The Fall Fest Event was added to Fortnite as a result of the v21.50 update. It has been added today, August 30. At about 8 am EST, the challenges are expected to go live, so once players load into the game, they should be able to participate.

While this isn't as big of a change as the No Sweat Summer event was, it's still a pretty sizeable change for players. It will be active until September 6, so time is limited.

Challenges available for Fall Fest Event

Right now, there are 13 total challenges available, and are not found in Battle Royale. These challenges are tied to Creative maps, which is something Epic Games does from time to time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Fall Fest Event will go live in 2 hours and last until the 6th!



As a reminder these are creative challenges for:



- A free Loading Screen

- A free Wrap

- Two Free Back Board variants The Fall Fest Event will go live in 2 hours and last until the 6th!As a reminder these are creative challenges for:- A free Loading Screen- A free Wrap- Two Free Back Board variants https://t.co/vg8J6uijyG

Here's the full list of challenges:

Eliminate three opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5)

Eliminate 55 opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival

Deal 1,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

Complete three biome escapes in Escape the World Parkour

Complete Escape the World Parkour

Destroy 50 structures in GO GOATED!

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

Spend 250 gold in Monster Wars

Outlive three monsters in Monster Wars

Complete three achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10)

Throw 20 paint at Rainbow Crossroads

Rewards available for Fortnite Fall Fest challenges

There are four rewards available for completing challenges. The first reward is the Taco Takeoff loading screen. It's awarded for completing one of the above challenges.

Taco Takeoff is available as a free reward (Image via Epic Games)

After completing four challenges, players can earn the Cuddle Kickflip style for the Back Board back bling.

A new style (Image via Epic Games)

The Above the Clouds weapon wrap is available upon completing seven different challenges.

The newest weapon wrap (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, another style for the Back Board is available upon completion of ten challenges. An image of this is not currently available.

Each challenge awards 10,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP. There are awards available for completing a certain number of achievements. The Creative map code is available in the description for each challenge in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi