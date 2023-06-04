Fortnite fan brings Peni Parker and Spider-Man India skins to life in Spider-Verse artwork

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse making waves both in Fortnite and in theaters, the hype surrounding the franchise is at an all-time high. With the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 Outfits becoming the go-to cosmetic items in-game, it's safe to say that the collaboration was a success. However, with only two versions of the character in-game, things may feel a bit incomplete.

Given how vast the Spider-Verse is, there are numerous variants of Spider-Man that could have been added to the Item Shop. Since Epic Games stopped at just two, a fan decided to take matters into their own hands. @Shanyshdw on Twitter created Outfit mock-ups for other exciting characters from the Spider-Verse.

Shany @Shanyshdw guys i love Spider India and Punk too but i want to have the main team first, but yeah they also would be cool guys i love Spider India and Punk too but i want to have the main team first, but yeah they also would be cool https://t.co/fLw58tSAWf

These include the likes of Peni Parker (Earth - 14512), Spider-Man Noir (Earth - 90214), Spider-Man India - Pavitr Prabhakar (Earth - 50101), and even Spider-Punk - Hobart Brown (Earth - 138). Having these characters from the Spider-Verse franchise arrive in the game as Outfits would be a dream come true for many players.

Fortnite community reacts to fan-made Spider-Verse skins

The community at large is smitten with the idea of having more characters from the Spider-Verse in-game, and these mock-ups have only intensified that desire. Peni Parker, with her mech, would definitely make for an interesting Outfit to have in-game. The result might be a bit bulky, but given that Outfits like Doom Slayer and Iron Man Zero are in the game, Peni Parker and her mech will fit right in.

Shany @Shanyshdw Fortnite please add them next, we need them Fortnite please add them next, we need them https://t.co/rw70a69Bzz

Moving on to Spider-Man India, Pavitr Prabhaka would make for an excellent Outfit given his role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The same can be said for Spider-Man Noir, whose mysterious appearance would facilitate a great black/white Outfit in-game. As for Spider-Punk, there's always room for a few offbeat characters in the metaverse.

Here's what the community has to say about the Outfit ideas:

CLAM @Clammoe @Shanyshdw Id kill for peni parker but i just dont think it’s possible 🥲 @Shanyshdw Id kill for peni parker but i just dont think it’s possible 🥲

Memelord🦉 @MemeOfLord @Shanyshdw Spider-Noir is like my most wanted Marvel collab skin rn PLEASE @Shanyshdw Spider-Noir is like my most wanted Marvel collab skin rn PLEASE

Retaunted @Retaunted @Shanyshdw I actually really want them to add Spider-Man Noir good shout!!! @Shanyshdw I actually really want them to add Spider-Man Noir good shout!!!

It seems that the community will love having more characters from the Spider-Verse as Fortnite Outfits. Many even suggest that the fan-favorite Peter B Parker should be added to the game given how pivotal a role he plays in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Will Epic Games add these characters to the game? We have to wait and watch.

When will another Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration take place?

Based on speculation, the next Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration will take place shortly before the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, premieres in theaters. At present, 2024 seems to be the deadline for the movie to arrive, but that may be subject to change based on several factors.

It is also possible for Epic Games to do a mini collaboration sometime before the movie debuts. Given how popular the franchise is, players will flock to get hold of those cosmetics items at the drop of a hat. But, in all probability, players will have to wait until 2024 to see new Spider-Verse Outfits come to the Item Shop.

