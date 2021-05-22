Fortnite fans reveal their wishlist for Season 7: Old POIs, Choppa, Launch pads and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost on the horizon. Popular dataminer Hypex asked fans what they would like to see in the upcoming season, and fans have responded.
Most responses included items like snipers and items that were previously vaulted. Fans also spoke about bringing back some old POIs as well.
What do fans want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?
While there's no guarantee that any of these items will be returning in the upcoming season, it's interesting to see the community being vocal about their expectations.
Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR pointed out that fans want to see air vehicles like the Choppa to be introduced in the game. Given that Choppa is featured in the Daybreak LTM, it wouldn't hurt if Epic Games brought this vehicle to the game once again.
Other than that, fans have also spoken about unvaulting sniper rifles. The sniper meta was hurt badly after the developers chose to vault these weapons in the current season. Although bows are a nice alternative to the game, there are many players who would love to see the snipers return.
While the majority of the Fortnite community is against too many collaborations, a fan pointed out that the WandaVision collaboration was something missing from the current season, and it would make a wonderful addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
It was also interesting to see that fans mentioned patch notes in their wishlist. Epic Games has stopped releasing patch notes for Fortnite for a while now, and it's evident that the community would be elated to see it return.
Launch pads seem to be a crowd favorite because a lot of people from the community have wished for the items to return. That being said, many fans have requested for an original battle pass that is devoid of any collaborations. Fans have also expressed their eagerness to have more lore driven events in the game.
That being said, it's highly unlikely that these changes will be incorporated immediately in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. But keep in mind that Epic Games does decide to listen to the community every now and again, so there's a chance some of these elements could be part of the upcoming season. Fans and players only have to wait another 3 weeks for Season 7 to begin.