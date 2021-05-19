Fortnite Impossible Escape Parts location: Where to find all Choppa Parts in the Impossible Escape LTM

The Daybreak LTM, also known as the Impossible Escape, is the latest LTM in Fortnite. Around 15 players are put on a map and forced to survive the elements and the innumerable dangers of the island.

The only way to escape the island is via a Choppa. Unfortunately, it's broken. To make it out alive, players must locate all the parts of the Choppa, bring them back to the vehicle, fix it, and escape. There are lucrative rewards for winning in this mode.

Fortnite Impossible Escape parts locations

There are four parts that players need to collect in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM - Motor, Thruster, Rotor Cap, and Tail Rotor.

To begin with, players spawn at a random point on the map. Once on the map, head to the nearest Guardian tower. Thankfully, the Spire Guardians don't spawn at these locations in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM.

Once at the tower, climb to the top. After reaching the top, the location of the Huntmaster NPC will be revealed. Players will have to visit Huntmaster and interact with them in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM.

The Huntmaster reveals all the Fortnite Impossible Escape parts locations once players hand him the raptor claw (Image via YouTube (By Post))

The Huntmaster has a quest for players that involves acquiring a raptor claw. To obtain this claw, players will have to kill raptors. Hence, players must arm themselves with adequate weapons before taking on a raptor. These animals are ferocious and are literal bullet sponges.

Once players have defeated the raptors and obtained a claw, head back to the Huntmaster, who will reveal all the locations for the Fortnite Impossible Escape parts.

All the Fortnite Impossible Escape Parts Locations (Image via YouTube (By Post))

Players can choose to work solo or team up with other survivors on the island. Fortnite Impossible Escape parts are guarded by hostile NPCs who will attack players as soon as they spot them.

More:



- Kitbash & Rust Lord drop crafting parts when they die

- All NPCs have a Tactical AR & a Pepper

- NPCs won't shoot you if they don't see/detect you

- Huntmaster can also reveal a nearby chest 100 gold

- Marauders are the Dark Voyager this time & They only drop ammo https://t.co/oqRomtgZqm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2021

After defeating the NPCs, players will need to collect all the parts and head over to the Choppa in the Fortnite Impossible Escape LTM, fix the parts, and hightail out of there.