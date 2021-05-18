How to get the free Escapist glider reward from Fortnite DayBreak LTM

Epic recently released the Fortnite Daybreak LTM that was speculated upon by gamers and data miners a few days ago.

Fortnite Daybreak LTM, or the “Impossible Escape,” requires gamers to work their way out of an island they are stranded on. The Daybreak LTM features two modes: PvP and PvE. In the PvP mode, gamers can damage opponents, while in PvE mode of the Fortnite Daybreak LTM, gamers can only attack hostiles.

Create a squad. Scavenge for parts. Survive the night. Escape before it's too late.



Do you have what it takes to make it out of the Impossible Escape LTM?https://t.co/SJGNa85YEj pic.twitter.com/bpouTAWavn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 18, 2021

Gamers who are able to win the Impossible Escape mode will be rewarded with an in-game item. This article will reveal the details of the Fortnite Daybreak LTM and the rewards on offer.

Fortnite Daybreak LTM: How to claim the free "Escapist" glider reward

Upon entering Fortnite Daybreak LTM, gamers will wake up on an island without being able to recall how they got there. Gamers will be separated from their squads and the first objective will be to find teammates and squad up.

The map will be filled with helicopter parts. Gamers need to assemble these parts and gather fuel to escape the island. Fortnite Daybreak LTM will be a challenging affair, as everyone will be fighting to get a hold of helicopter parts. Gamers must gather these materials during the day, as various NPCs and deadly animals spawn during the night.

Popular data miner ShiinaBR revealed that winning the Fortnite Daybreak LTM rewards gamers with the Escapist Glider.

These are the Rewards you'll get when winning a round of the Daybreak LTM! pic.twitter.com/hGwQzkjCVd — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 17, 2021

Gamers are therefore required to enter the Fortnite Daybreak LTM and try to escape the island. Escaping the island will mark them as the winner. Winning the Fortnite Daybreak LTM will give gamers the opportunity to claim the free “Escapist” glider.

Gamers can find fuel canisters with KitBash, while Rust can be seen protecting the helicopter parts. Gamers will need to visit these two hostile NPCs to get the necessary escape items. Wolves, Marauders, and Ghosts that were a part of Fortnitemares, make their return as NPCs to the Fortnite Daybreak LTM.

The Fortnite Daybreak LTM is a breakaway from the regular Battle Royale mode. Gamers will need to prepare themselves strategically in order to emerge victorious.

Dropping off as a squad will make survival comparatively easier than other modes. Gamers can distribute the work between the team to increase efficiency. Fortnite Daybreak LTM solely tests the survival skills of gamers and therefore demands proper coordination from each member of the squad.