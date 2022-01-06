Fortnite finally announces their 15th surprise present, and it's a visual treat

After a week of speculation, the 15th and final Fortnite Winterfest present has been revealed. To everyone's surprise, the gift is not just another cosmetic item, but something the community has been wanting for nearly two years.

The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe, a cosmetic item that's part of Madcap's set, will be given out for free. Flipsiders who logged in during Winterfest 2021 will be eligible to claim the harvesting tool.

Fortnite @FortniteGame As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! https://t.co/d2xiIDnyl2

Additionally, to compensate for the numerous server failures during the month of December, power leveling will be activated in-game. From January 7, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time to January 10, 7:00 a.m. Eastern time, players will be given an XP boost.

Based on past events, power leveling will grant double XP for all activities in-game. This should include those in Battle Royale and Team Rumble mode. Perhaps it may even extend to certain LTMs and the Impostors mode as well.

When will the Madcap set be available for purchase in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While bonus XP sounds good, nothing beats having one of the most elusive cosmetic bundles finally coming to the item shop. Sadly, despite the official teaser, there is still no timeline provided for the same.

As of now, only the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe has a release date. It should become available to Flipsiders on January 7. However, it's unclear how long users can obtain the item for free.

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed FREE Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest!



Power Leveling Weekend will also be activated from Jan 7th-10th. FREE Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest! Power Leveling Weekend will also be activated from Jan 7th-10th. https://t.co/IMDbDB7YQ5

In addition to the pickaxe being given out for free, it will also be added to the item shop soon. Users who were unable to attend Winterfest will be able to buy it outright. This being the case, the Madcap skin itself may also be added to the item shop sometime in January.

However, this is all based on speculation at the moment. Users will have to wait for better information from data miners and leakers. Nevertheless, the community is overjoyed at the possibility of it coming true. Here are a few reactions from fans:

luci goosi @LuciLassie @SweetRuby4ever

We didn't even deserve any compensation lmao @FortniteGame Theyre literally giving us a free item for a 3 hour login issuesWe didn't even deserve any compensation lmao @SweetRuby4ever @FortniteGame Theyre literally giving us a free item for a 3 hour login issuesWe didn't even deserve any compensation lmao

Box-Fighter @Box0Fighter @FN_Assist LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO THIS MEANS HE WILL FINALLY COME OUT HOLY SHOOT @FN_Assist LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO THIS MEANS HE WILL FINALLY COME OUT HOLY SHOOT

What will the Madcap set contain and how much might it cost?

Based on the information from the leaks, the Madcap set will contain a total of three cosmetic items. They are:

Madcap (skin)

Bello Bag (back bling)

Crescent Shroom (harvesting tool)

The cosmetics are likely to be split into two separate sets. One set will contain only the skin, while the other will contain all cosmetic items. They can cost somewhere between 1,500 to 1,800 and 2,000 to 2,200 V-Bucks, respectively.

