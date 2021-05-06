Fortnite Firefly Jar Locations: Every Firefly Jar location in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 challenges are live now and one specific quest requires players to use a firefly jar at the Pizza Pit POI.

Here are this week's challenges, they go live in 2 hours from now! (I'll split this image into 2 images next week to have better zoom-in quality on the map) pic.twitter.com/eje2se0tSJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 6, 2021

However, many players have been finding it difficult to collect firefly jars in Fortnite Season 6. It is extremely important for those players to note that fireflies are usually found in the dark, and trying to capture them during the day can be futile.

Additionally, there are a few specific regions in Fortnite Season 6 where players can find fireflies in abundance, thus making it extremely beneficial for players to visit these specific locations on the map.

Having said that, this article provides a detailed rundown of how players can collect firefly jars from a swarm of fireflies in Fortnite Season 6.

Collecting Firefly Jars in Fortnite Season 6

There are various locations around the map of Fortnite Season 6 where players can find a swarm of fireflies. Interacting with a swarm of fireflies in Fortnite will allow players to claim a jar of fireflies that can be used as a throwable item.

All Firefly Jar locations in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here are a few locations on the map of Fortnite Season 6 where players have a better chance of finding a swarm of fireflies,

On the outskirts of Coral Castle;

The woods in Holly Hedges;

All over Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp; and

The on shore island located towards the south-west of Dirty Docks.

Scavenging through these specific locations will allow players to collect multiple firefly jars and eventually complete the weekly Epic Quest for Fortnite Season 6. Having said that, Firefly jars can be used to throw at a specific structure or even on the floor.

It appears that the new firefly jar is infame now! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/xxAUDQSr7E — BlackNite - Fortnite Leaks & News (@BlackNiteFN) June 23, 2020

The jar breaks upon impact, causing the fireflies to be freed. However, once the jar breaks open, the fireflies remain for a few moments before setting the respective structure on fire. If the fireflies do not find a nearby structure to set on fire, they simply burn the ground where the jar breaks.

With that in mind, players will need to head over to the Pizza Pit and use one of the firefly jars to set fire to nearby structures. This will result in players completing the weekly quest and earning 24,000 XP for their Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass progression.