Fortnite Season 6: The easiest method to Mark Weapons of 7 different Rarities

A specific challenge from this week's list of Epic challenges requires a player to mark the weapons of all seven rarities in Fortnite Season 6.

Finding and marking weapons from seven different rarities can be a lengthy process. The seven possible rarities in which weapons are available in Fortnite Season 6 include:

Common;

Uncommon;

Rare;

Epic;

Legendary;

Mythic; and

Exotic.

There is a simple method using which players can mark weapons of all seven rarities in a single game of Fortnite.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can complete this challenge quickly, with the least amount of roadblocks.

Marking weapons of all rarities in Fortnite Season 6

The best method available for players to mark weapons of all possible rarities is to head over to an NPC who offers upgrades in Fortnite Season 6. There are seven NPCs available in Fortnite Season 6 and players can simply mark a weapon's rarity before upgrading it to the next rarity level.

Here are all the NPCs available in Fortnite Season 6 that offer upgrades,

Remedy - Found at Craggy Cliffs;

Jonesy The First - Found at Pleasant Park;

The Reaper - Found at Fancy View;

Dummy - Found at Compact Cars;

Bandolette - Found near Pizza Pete's Food Truck;

Sparkplug - Found at Catty Corner; and

Jules - Found at Camp Cod.

Players can simply choose to drop from the Battle Bus to find one of these NPCs on the map.

This will allow players to mark weapons of at least five different rarities by using the upgrade feature available from the NPC. However, to mark exotic and mythic rarity weapons, players will need to go through a few more steps.

Players will have to purchase any one of the six available exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 6 from their respective NPC to mark weapons of exotic rarity. Here's a list of all the exotic weapons available in Fortnite Season 6 along with the NPC from which it can be purchased.

Hop Rock Dualies - Can be purchased for 500 Gold Bars from Gutbomb found near Weeping Woods;

The Dub - Can be purchased for 600 Gold Bars from Burnout found near Steamy Stacks;

Chug Canon - Can be purchased for 600 Gold Bars from Slurp Jonesy located at Slurpy Swamp;

Shadow Tracker - Can be purchased for 400 Gold Bars from Power Chord found near Misty Meadows;

Grappler Bow - Can be purchased for 500 Gold Bars from Lara Croft found at Stealthy Stronghold; and

Unstable Bow - Can be purchased for 500 Gold Bars from Rebirth Raven near Sweaty Sands.

The only weapon of mythic rarity available in Fortnite Season 6 is Raz's Explosive Bow. The only way to mark this mythic weapon is by defeating the Glyph Master Raz NPC at the Spire POI. However, defeating this specific NPC can be extremely difficult and players are advised to be extremely careful when dueling against Glyph Master Raz in Fortnite Season 6.

Once the player manages to mark all seven rarity weapons, the weekly challenge will be completed and players will receive a total of 24,000 XP for their seasonal Battle Pass progression.