Raz's Explosive Bow vs Unstable Bow: Which is the best bow in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 witnessed the introduction of bows in the battle royale game, and the 16.30 update presented two of the strongest bows available in the game.

The Mythic Raz's Explosive Bow can be obtained by defeating Glyph Master Raz in the Spire, while the Exotic Unstable Bow is available for purchase at 500 Gold Bars from the Rebirth Raven NPC, found near Fort Crumpet.

Both of these bows are powerful weapons in Fortnite Season 6 and can easily take down enemies with a single accurately aimed arrow.

Having said that, Fortnite YouTubers Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley, also known as the x2Twins, recently decided to check out which bow is better than the other. In what has come to be known as the "Exotics vs Mythics," the exotic Unstable Bow came out as a clear winner over the mythic-tier Raz's Explosive Bow.

This article provides a detailed rundown of why the exotic Unstable Bow is more efficient than the mythic-tier Raz's Explosive Bow in Fortnite Season 6.

Raz's Explosive Bow vs Unstable Bow in Fortnite Season 6

When comparing these two potent weapons in Fortnite Season 6, players should note that various factors need to be considered. Judging by the amount of damage dealt alone, Raz's Explosive Bow is a clear winner with a damage of 118 with each arrow.

Advertisement

Each arrow shot using Raz's Explosive Bow packs an extra punch with three grenades that deal 20 damage each. Having said that, the mythic-tier bow in Fortnite Season 6 is capable of dealing up to 178 damage with a single arrow, without even considering the critical damage multiplier.

However, despite the exotic-tier Unstable Bow's comparatively lower damage of 89 with each arrow, the weapon manages to come out on top due to its instability. As the name suggests, the exotic bow has a chance of turning into any one of four possible bows with each shot fired with it.

The four bows that the Unstable Bow can turn into are:

Primal Flame Bow;

Primal Stink Bow;

Mechanical Explosive Bow; and

Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

As a result, the Unstable Bow can provide players with up to four types of assorted utilities during a match in Fortnite. However, Raz's Explosive Bow is restricted to only causing explosions, making the Unstable Bow a clear winner between the two despite the mythic bow's higher damage.