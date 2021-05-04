How to find the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6

The recently unvaulted Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 is capable of dealing massive amounts of damage to enemies and is easily one of the most-sought weapons in the game.

✅ Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

✅ Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)

✅ Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%

✅ Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021

Having said that, finding the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 is fairly simple. Players can easily find uncommon-rated Infantry Rifles from loot chests and floor loot available across the entire map of Fortnite.

The Infantry Rifle has a fire rate of four bullets per second, each of which deals 38 damage to the enemy, amounting to a staggering total of 152 damage per second. Additionally, the weapon features a magazine capacity of eight bullets, allowing the equipped player to deal over 300 damage with eight accurately placed shots within a span of two seconds.

On top of that, the weapon features a quick reload time of 2.4 seconds, making the Infantry Rifle an extremely efficient choice in the battle royale.

Here's everything that players need to know about the return of the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 with a recent hotfix update.

Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6

After the Infantry Rifle's introduction in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, the weapon has been vaulted and unvaulted on several occasions. However, since the weapon was vaulted in Chapter 2 Season 1 with the 11.00 update, this is the first time that players have been able to grab the lethal Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6.

Finding this extremely lethal weapon in Fortnite isn't a difficult task as players can easily come across the uncommon variant of the Infantry Rifle in the form of random floor loot or chests. Additionally, players can find the legendary variant of the Infantry Rifle in bunker chests available in Fortnite Season 6.

The reintroduction of the Infantry Rifle will definitely have a massive impact on Fortnite Season 6's gameplay. On top of everything, it is expected that the Infantry Rifle will be a much-needed answer to the Glyph Master Raz NPC, who has been almost impossible to defeat for many players.

With that said, it remains to be seen how the Fortnite community will react to the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite Season 6. However, given that the weapon has returned to the game after a span of more than five seasons, the Infantry Rifle's impact in Fortnite Season 6 will be interesting to watch.