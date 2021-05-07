Fortnite accidentally leaks Meowscles's "Black & White" variant alongside Trippie Redd Fortnite track

Data miners found evidence of the Cartoon skin after the Fortnite 16.30 update arrived. With only a few days remaining for the Fortnite 16.40 update, the Toon Meowscles skin was accidentally leaked by Fortnite France.
This skin hasn't been in the Fortnite item shop until now, and there's been no word from Epic Games about the official release of the piece. Then again, this skin will surely come to the Fortnite item shop soon enough.
Fortnite Season 6 Toon Meowscles skin and the Trippie Redd track
Meowscles getting a cartoon-themed skin isn't a surprise at all. This skin was teased a few days back in a tweet by Epic Games on the Fortnite Twitter handle.
The image showed Meowscles eating a fish, and slowly a black ink-like covering begins taking over his hands. The Fortnite Meowscles skin was accidentally leaked by Fortnite France, but they were quick to delete it. Data miners were quick to capitalize on it and re-uploaded it.
Although they didn't show much of the skin initially, data miners have finally found out how the entire skin would look. Popular data miner iFireMonkey posted a video of Meowscles doing his built-in emote as well.
In tandem with the data miners, Epic Games also gave the Fortnite community a first look of the skin in a tweet where they released the Drop-In Lobby track.
While fans have appreciated the track itself, they've gone on to say that it doesn't fit in with the track at all.
However, when it comes to the Fortnite Meowscle skin, players were elated to see the skin from Bendy and the Ink Machine.
Many individuals also believed that the Trippie Redd song and the Fortnite Meowscles skin don't vibe at all.
Fans have also gone on to request Epic Games to release the skin and the Fortnite Trippie Redd track separately. They went on to say that the skin and the track are fine as individual entities, but they don't fit well together.
While neither the Trippie Redd Fortnite track nor the Meowscles skin in game at this point of time, they are expected to be in the game soon. Given that the Fortnite 16.40 update is coming up in a few days, these two items may be available in the Fortnite item shop after the update goes live.