Fortnite accidentally leaks Meowscles's "Black & White" variant alongside Trippie Redd Fortnite track

Data miners found evidence of the Cartoon skin after the Fortnite 16.30 update arrived. With only a few days remaining for the Fortnite 16.40 update, the Toon Meowscles skin was accidentally leaked by Fortnite France.

This skin hasn't been in the Fortnite item shop until now, and there's been no word from Epic Games about the official release of the piece. Then again, this skin will surely come to the Fortnite item shop soon enough.

Fortnite Season 6 Toon Meowscles skin and the Trippie Redd track

It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat.



What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now?



To be continued... pic.twitter.com/yhHGMHeb05 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Meowscles getting a cartoon-themed skin isn't a surprise at all. This skin was teased a few days back in a tweet by Epic Games on the Fortnite Twitter handle.

The image showed Meowscles eating a fish, and slowly a black ink-like covering begins taking over his hands. The Fortnite Meowscles skin was accidentally leaked by Fortnite France, but they were quick to delete it. Data miners were quick to capitalize on it and re-uploaded it.

Fortnite France deleted the tweet, so here is the re-upload of the Toon Meowscles skin pic.twitter.com/FnLaMDdeCX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 6, 2021

Although they didn't show much of the skin initially, data miners have finally found out how the entire skin would look. Popular data miner iFireMonkey posted a video of Meowscles doing his built-in emote as well.

In tandem with the data miners, Epic Games also gave the Fortnite community a first look of the skin in a tweet where they released the Drop-In Lobby track.

Things might be getting a bit… trippy for Meowscles.



Listen to the Drop In Lobby Track featuring @trippieredd! pic.twitter.com/mkJCsvp5J5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2021

While fans have appreciated the track itself, they've gone on to say that it doesn't fit in with the track at all.

I'm sorry, but i was so excited and looking forward to this, but the track doesn't match vintage theme at all? hearing this i was constantly waiting for the part that'd fit the theme but it doesn't fit it the slightest, im hoping the other 2 who turn into ink have better stuff 😕 — 💗 thespacedan (@thespacedan) May 6, 2021

this song does not fit the skin even in the slightest lmfaooooooooo — Ben (@bnwkr) May 6, 2021

However, when it comes to the Fortnite Meowscle skin, players were elated to see the skin from Bendy and the Ink Machine.

Woah is that meowscles from bendy and the ink machine 😳 — BANANA BOI (season 6 edition) (@bananatheboi) May 6, 2021

Many individuals also believed that the Trippie Redd song and the Fortnite Meowscles skin don't vibe at all.

Omg cutteee ❤❤ I want it! It's so cartoony and event the animation! There's only one problem... the song. It shouldn't be that. It should have been old school music like music from Cuphead. — Nanoboy33 (3 days left until 🎉🎂) (@NanoLeon3000) May 6, 2021

They couldve made a electro swing song to go with the cartoony style of the skin but NOOOO they just gotta make it a rap song to make it appeal to the kiddies. — Chipperviews (@chipperviews) May 6, 2021

PLEASE change the music. Release this song in a different pack and give meowscles his own song. This is genuienly AWFUL. doesn't fit the theme at all. Song is fine just... different release. — 🌈 Jazzy ❤️ | #1 CARTOON MEOWSCLES HYPE!!!!! (@JazzyWasseh) May 6, 2021

Fans have also gone on to request Epic Games to release the skin and the Fortnite Trippie Redd track separately. They went on to say that the skin and the track are fine as individual entities, but they don't fit well together.

This is not the kind of music thatd go with this skin, if your going to rip bendy and the ink machine and old school toons do it right. pic.twitter.com/vpFfwqnrh4 — Joshua Winters / sephiroth_tx 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sephirothtx) May 6, 2021

song ain’t bad just doesn’t fit him pic.twitter.com/jfyJMWwz4Y — ceumacaco (@monkey1835) May 6, 2021

While neither the Trippie Redd Fortnite track nor the Meowscles skin in game at this point of time, they are expected to be in the game soon. Given that the Fortnite 16.40 update is coming up in a few days, these two items may be available in the Fortnite item shop after the update goes live.