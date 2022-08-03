Fortnite futuristic art concept takes game to space, and it will blow your mind

Fortnite has had different islands over the years and, as a result, several maps. However, they've all technically been the same land mass.

The Chapter 1 island changed and became the Chapter 2 one. The latter was then flipped over to reveal that Chapter 3's map is basically a version of the Chapter 1 map.

Despite all that, Fortnite has never really left that island. It's changed significantly, but loopers have consistently dropped on that island.

They've never gone elsewhere. What if users did? What if Fortnite suddenly took place on Earth or another fictional planet?

What if it took place on the moon or in outer space? Well, one Fortnite player decided to find out what that would look like, and it is mind-blowing.

Fortnite gamer puts title in space with incredible results

Fortnite is a pretty familiar game, even for those who might not have played it in a long time. Even with an ever-changing landscape, the graphics, gameplay, and overall feel would be familiar.

However, if an avatar from the game were on the moon, no one would be familiar with that. That's what makes this change so cool.

Additionally, the art is incredible. Everything looks absolutely perfect.

The Earth in the background looks incredibly realistic, as does the machinery and moonscape. The artist who made it routinely does these and does an excellent job every time.

Divinity @Diviniteh @l2thhour I wish I could go back to Obey and tell you you'll be making in-game animations for a game called Fortnite better than the people who made the actual game @l2thhour I wish I could go back to Obey and tell you you'll be making in-game animations for a game called Fortnite better than the people who made the actual game 😂

Epic Games may eventually take notice and get them involved somehow. That may not mean putting the game in space, but it might mean an improvement in the overall animation of the game.

How Fortnite could wind up in space someday

It might seem far-fetched, but putting the title in space isn't impossible. There's already plenty of connection to make it realistic in the storyline. Here's how it could happen.

For starters, the Seven largely came from space. Several characters crash-landed from space onto the island when they first appeared. Additionally, Paradigm is in space.

An entire questline was dedicated to helping The Scientist contact Paradigm in space. Obviously, there's a connection there.

Plus, loopers have helped send rockets into space. Who's to say that they themselves couldn't be transported there?

There have been countless connections to space, so what if Epic moved the game there due to the island's destruction?

The Imagined Order was essentially trying to destroy the island in Chapter 3 Season 2. Had they succeeded, where would the title have gone? Space is not outside the realm of possibility.

The Imagined Order tried to destroy the island (Image via Epic Games)

As threats continue to line up trying to destroy the island, alternative locations look better and better. Space might be difficult to pull off, but a space-themed island or a new planet in space are both possible options.

The Zero Point connects to and essentially controls all realities. Who's to say space isn't one of them? The possibilities are endless, and if the above creator 12th Hour is any indication, they look incredible.

