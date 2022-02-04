Fortnite genius discovers how to uncling a Clinger Grenade in Chapter 3

Looking at the Fortnite arsenal, one must give due credit to the developers for the wide range of weapons that are available to gamers. Epic has done an incredible job of developing a variety of weapons which certainly adds to the game's complexity and playing experience.

There are certain weapons that can create absolute havoc if deployed correctly. Escaping these weapons can be quite a tricky affair and usually ends up in failure. However, at times, gamers stumble across certain tricks to evade these weapons, even at close range.

It has recently been discovered that gamers can uncling a Clinger in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the article below revealing more details about this.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Evade the Clinger in the game with a simple method

The 19.01 update for Chapter 3 Season 1 unvaulted the Clingers. Ever since the item was brought back, gamers have had a tough time dealing with it. These throwable explosive items stick to any surface they are thrown onto and then detonate after three seconds, dealing area damage.

When stuck on a player, a Clinger deals 100 damage and will lead to an enemy's immediate elimination. Obviously, this makes it quite annoying and potent, especially when the match is intense with close-range combat.

Recently, a method of evading a Clinger in the game was revealed by a member of the community. Strangely, this method works when the Clinger is stuck to the player's body.

Interestingly, the process to make the Clinger drop off the player's body is quite simple. When stuck, players simply have to emote and the Clinger should fall off. Obviously, players need to immediately move away from the area as the Clinger will detonate at that location instead.

Can a Clinger destroy structures in Fortnite?

Being a very movement oriented game, players are always in motion, so landing a Clinger successfully on an enemy can be difficult. While it is not always possible to do so, players can attempt to throw them at nearby structures instead.

Clingers actually deal more damage to structures than an enemy player. As per official reports, a Clinger detonating on a structure will deal 200 damage to it. This makes it useful to break through builds and expose enemy players in Fortnite.

