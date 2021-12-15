Fortnite genius figures out how to get the old Pump shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1

Over the course of 3 Chapters, Fortnite has seen many weapons. While players might not remember all of them, some have left a grand impression on many. Among them is the Fortnite Pump Shotgun.

The old Pump Shotgun is one of the very powerful weapons in Fortnite, thanks to its high damage numbers in close-range encounters. Despite this, Epic vaulted the shotgun when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 started, which came as a surprise to many.

However, a Fortnite player has found a way to obtain the old Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. If you are looking for some old fun, then here's how you can get the old Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to Get the Old Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

While Epic has not yet officially unvaulted the Pump Shotgun, a player has discovered a way to get the weapon. Famous Fortnite player and content creator Glitch King has made it possible to obtain the Pump Shotgun easily in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 the most liked reply on this tweet will have a chance to try the pump shotgun in fortnite chapter 3 😏 the most liked reply on this tweet will have a chance to try the pump shotgun in fortnite chapter 3 😏 https://t.co/H1fCYM8uEG

As per Glitch King, glitched Vending Machines are giving out the old Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1. However, the player adds that these are super rare to get, so you might have to do some grinding. But it will be worth the effort.

Here's a video of Glitch King showing the Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1.

As seen in the video, below you can find all the locations of the Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Locations of all the Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Glitch King)

Glitches have been an inseparable part of Fortnite, but with that said, getting the old Pump Shotgun after all this time would be an excellent idea. Make sure you find these before Epic fixes them with a patch. The Pump Shotgun was introduced in Chapter 1 and has extremely great stats.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 i will never use you because you are special i will never use you because you are special https://t.co/pstikAl2zm

Players loved the weapon and many still want Epic to bring it back in one way or another. The weapon was replaced with the Charge Shotgun but could not match its predecessor's reputation.

