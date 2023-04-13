Fortnite gets an "F" from ADL for being ignorants towards Holocaust awareness

Fortnite is rated as a PG-13 video game. However, from time to time, things do tend to get out of hand when engaged in voice chats with random players . Nevertheless, Epic Games has maintained a high level of scrutiny regarding safety in-game. Be that as it may, according to ADL (Anti-Defamation League), the developers lack an explicit policy around Holocaust denial.

To elaborate, according to the ADL, no measures have been put in place to safeguard the memory of the Holocaust and those who were victims of this atrocity. Owing to this, the organization has awarded Epic Games with an "F" rating.

Disclaimer: This topic could be distressing to some readers.

Why did the ADL give Epic Games' Battle Royale Fortnite an F?

As stated by the Anti-Defamation League, there are several parameters on which it judges organizations. Depending on how many of these are fulfilled or looked into actively, a grade is given based on the findings. According to ADL, Epic Games failed all but one parameter check on their list. This included points such as:

Explicit Holocaust denial policy? - (No)

General hate policy? - (Yes)

Effective product-level efforts to address Holocaust denial? - (No)

Response within 24 hours? - (No)

Notification of policy reason for enforcement? - (No)

Action taken for the average user? - (No)

Action taken for a trusted partner? - (No)

Of the seven parameters, only the General Hate Policy is the one that has been looked into by Epic Games. That said, this has been in place for a long time. As stated, with Fortnite being rated PG-13, the developers had to lay down the ground rules early.

Returning to specific rules to combat Holocaust Denial, there are none in place. This has been showcased in the report by citing a few usernames associated with Holocaust denial. Although both users mentioned in the report are no longer active, their accounts exist in the database. Here is what the ADL had to say:

"Using the Fortnitetracker website, CTS was able to find several usernames associated with Holocaust denial. Multiple users had the name “Holohoax,” while others included the username “Holohoax” with the number 88, a white supremacist reference to “Heil Hitler.” Others used “6 Gorillion,” a hateful phrase used to mock Jews by claiming they exaggerate the number of people who died during the Holocaust."

Due to these reasons and the failure to have stricter rules, Epic Games was awarded an F-grade for 2023. As of now, the developers are yet to comment on the report. However, netizens have a lot to say on social media.

What do netizens think of the ADL's report on Fortnite?

While the Anti-Defamation League was clear about its feelings toward Epic Games, the community had mixed replies. Some called out the ADL, while others mentioned how the organization was being edgy:

Timbs Guy @RedSynergy2k @GoNintendoTweet ADL is a joke. Remember when they said milk was a symbol of white supremacy? @GoNintendoTweet ADL is a joke. Remember when they said milk was a symbol of white supremacy?

Just lazer @JustLazr @GoNintendoTweet Ya’ll gotta remember how this org was formed, defending some pedo murderer who just so happened to be a jew. Said person blames a black man so the kkk could lynch them, but the kkk saw through that be and instead make a rare allience with the black and kill the pedo murderer. @GoNintendoTweet Ya’ll gotta remember how this org was formed, defending some pedo murderer who just so happened to be a jew. Said person blames a black man so the kkk could lynch them, but the kkk saw through that be and instead make a rare allience with the black and kill the pedo murderer.

The Agent @JohnnyTime6 @GoNintendoTweet The real question is why would there be a need for anyone to accept it. Like, it's just a video game, not a political platform. @GoNintendoTweet The real question is why would there be a need for anyone to accept it. Like, it's just a video game, not a political platform.

ClayTweets @ClayTweets03 @GoNintendoTweet This feels like a meme that an edgy 14 year old would post, except it’s real. @GoNintendoTweet This feels like a meme that an edgy 14 year old would post, except it’s real.

On the flip side of calling out the ADL, some netizens did take their comments too far and became disrespectful to an extent. Many began asking for Fortnite Skins/Outfits that shouldn't exist at all:

The Real Shinji Ikari™(evil wizard arc) @questionableco8 @GoNintendoTweet “The fortnite Jews had fortnite swimming pools in their fortnite camps, and 6 million seems a bit high considering the maximum amount of people in a fortnite game is 100, even if you got every kill it’s just not feasible” @GoNintendoTweet “The fortnite Jews had fortnite swimming pools in their fortnite camps, and 6 million seems a bit high considering the maximum amount of people in a fortnite game is 100, even if you got every kill it’s just not feasible”

Clam Chowder @squidgychurch @GoNintendoTweet what are they supposed to do, release a Hitler skin or something? @GoNintendoTweet what are they supposed to do, release a Hitler skin or something?

All said and done, while the ADL may have its flaws, as mentioned by the community, they have provided proof that Epic Games has no Holocaust denial policies in place. Given the recent troubles with the FTC, looking into this problem could save the developers a lot of time and effort in the future.

