Fortnite is getting a manga project, and it already looks amazing

Epic Games has diversified the ways in which the storyline of Fortnite has been told over the years. Aside from dialogue, live in-game events, and artwork, it's also often told via comics. Over the past two years, quite a few comic books have been written that advance the in-game timeline either parallel to what's happening in-game or based in a separate setting.

However, with the arrival of the first anime collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 8, fans wondered if Epic Games would ever produce a manga. Given how popular anime has become, this would be a welcome change for fans worldwide. While it's hard to say whether or not they have anything planned, unofficial manga projects for Fortnite are up and coming.

Fan-made Fortnite manga project has the community awestruck

With anime becoming so popular in Fortnite, a Reddit user named xGlitchOGx took it upon themselves to create manga with reference to the storyline. Characters from last season have been slightly redesigned and drawn as manga-inspired art.

The first of many such artworks showcase The Ageless and Deku going head-to-head in a fight in what looks like the Shattered Slabs POI. The manga features these characters in action, one wielding a Shockwave Hammer and the other a pistol. Although it ends on a very anticlimactic note, that was the intention of it. Here's the short manga as seen on Reddit:

Another manga depicts the character Helsie from the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. Given that she's a boba expert, the manga showcases her striking a pose while offering a boba to another fellow character. This is just the tip of the iceberg; the artist in question has created over half a dozen such manga strips portraying different characters from the metaverse. Here are a few of them:

Given the overwhelmingly positive response from fans on these posts, it's safe to say that the community is indeed thrilled at the potential of having manga based on Fortnite's lore. Considering that Epic Games has heavily invested in comics, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that manga can't be far behind. However, as mentioned, for the time being, there's nothing to indicate that anything is in development in any official capacity.

But what about Fortnite comics?

These two moments take place at exactly the same time The mech in the "Collision" live event and the mech in the final Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comicThese two moments take place at exactly the same time The mech in the "Collision" live event and the mech in the final Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comicThese two moments take place at exactly the same time 😶 https://t.co/hWzDgJmswI

Considering there have been three separate comics to date, it will not be long before another is created. Given how popular they are within the community, not to mention the exclusive cosmetics that can be redeemed by acquiring them, it's a win-win situation for Epic Games and its fans.

With the last comic, Zero War, ending in 2022, there are chances of a brand-new one being rolled off the press towards the end of this year. However, there is still no official information about the same as of this writing. Hopefully, leakers/dataminers will catch wind of something soon.

