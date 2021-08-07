Fortnite glitch is allowing players to turn island animals into Godzilla-sized giants

Glitches in Fortnite can often be annoying if they are game-breaking. However, there are several glitches in the Battle Royale game that make for hilarious moments that players can enjoy. One such new glitch allows players to turn island animals into Godzilla-sized giants.

Chapter 2 Season 6 introduced various new animals into Fortnite, and some of them have remained in Chapter 2 Season 7. Therefore, after players discovered they can turn these animals into huge species, it would be really hilarious.

A YouTuber recently shared a video guide on how players can use the glitch to get these giant-sized animals in Fortnite. It isn't a complicated task, and if someone decides to join in on the fun, they too can hop into the game and play around with their own Godzilla version of wolves or other animals.

How to get giant-sized animals in Fortnite?

Players will have to head into Creative Mode in Fortnite to make this glitch work. They will have to enable building as a prop and follow a few steps before they can finally have their giant-sized animals.

Steps to get giant-sized animals in Fortnite

Enable building as prop setting to 'origin edge' Place a 'Green Fire Particle' from the Dark Tilted Prop Gallery Build walls all around it Place a terrain under the walls and make it big Place the wildlife spawner in the box and make it big Go to the wildlife settings and reduce the Number of Wildlife to '1' Reduce the Spawn Radius to '2.5m' Start game

After completing all these steps, players can enter the creative game and experience their Godzilla-sized wolf in Fortnite. Unfortunately, the glitch only works in Creative Mode and players cannot witness this inside a normal game.

Put your driving skills to the test in today's Featured Island. Or just go for a scenic drive and enjoy the views 🚗



Step on the gas and drive down to The Best Race by @Neverty7



🔗: https://t.co/Ry03vNiJsY pic.twitter.com/6s4GdXryH1 — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) August 6, 2021

Get your own Fortnite boss

Many fans have compared the giant wolf to some sort of boss fight from an RPG such as Dark Souls. Naturally, players can build around, shoot at and run around the Fortnite Boss in creative mode. This certainly comes in as an amazing concept and something Epic Games can make a reality in Fortnite in the upcoming seasons.

Also read: Fortnite Ariana Grande concert timings: Country-wise timings for the Rift Tour event

Edited by Gautham Balaji