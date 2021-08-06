Fortnite Ariana Grande concert timings: Country-wise timings for the Rift Tour event

The Fortnite Rift Tour begins today and will bring the much-awaited Ariana Grande concert to the game. Epic Games has decided to hold multiple shows for the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert so that fans worldwide can conveniently attend the Rift Tour.

The Epic Games website mentions the timings for all five shows; however, they are in Eastern Time (ET). Therefore, many fans have been asking the question, 'What time is the Rift Tour in Fortnite?' for their country.

The five shows are divided across four regions, with two shows for the Americas, one for Europe and the Middle East, one for Asia and Oceana and the final one being a global show.

What time is the Rift Tour in Fortnite?

Americas

USA and Canada: The opening and concluding shows are dedicated to the Americas, and therefore, these countries will be the first to attend the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert.

The Rift Tour will start on Friday, August 6 at 6.00 pm ET (5 pm CT, 4 pm MT and 3 pm PT) and end on Sunday, August 8 at 6.00 pm ET (5 pm CT, 4 pm MT and 3 pm PT).

The Global show will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 2.00 pm ET (1 pm CT, 12 noon MT and 11 am PT).

Brazil: The Fortnite Ariana Grande concert will take place in Brazil on the same dates at 7 pm Brazil time, with the Global show at 3 pm on Saturday, August 7.

Smile is beamin’, outfit is gleamin’



The @ArianaGrande Outfit and Bundle are in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/gqDBuSlQuK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 5, 2021

Asia/Oceana

India: The Asia/OCE show will happen on Sunday, August 8 at 12.00 am ET. All the Indian Fortnite fans who want to watch can attend the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert on Sunday, August 8 at 9.30 am IST.

On the other hand, Indian fans can attend the Global show of the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour at 11.30 pm on August 7.

Singapore/China: Fans hailing from these Asian countries can join in on the Fortnite Rift Tour on the given date at 12 noon SGT/CST and the Global show at 2 am SGT/CST.

Japan: Japanese Fortnite fans wishing to attend the Ariana Grande concert can join in on Saturday, August 8 at 1 pm JST and 3 am JST for the Global show on August 7.

Australia: The Fortnite Rift tour will arrive in Australia on August 8 at 2 pm AEST/Sydney time (1.30 pm ACST/Adelaide, 12 noon AWST/Perth).

The Global show will arrive in Australia on August 7 at 4 am AEST/Sydney time (3.30 am ACST/Adelaide, 2 am AWST/Perth).

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can attend the Fortnite Rift Tour on the allotted date at 4 pm and the Global show at 6 am.

Give us the loot.



Fortnite Crew Members, log in between now and August 9 at 10 AM ET to receive exclusive Rift Tour rewards. pic.twitter.com/rZBkSn1E4t — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 5, 2021

Europe and Middle East

United Kingdom: The Ariana Grande Fortnite concert for Europe and the Middle East region will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 10.00 am ET (Sunday, August 8 at 2.00 pm GMT). This means fans in the UK will get to attend the event at 3 pm LST.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: All the countries in the Central European Summer Time zone will be able to attend the Ariana Grande concert on Sunday, August 8 at 4 pm.

Russia: The Fortnite Rift Tour will arrive in Russia on August 8 at 5 pm MSK.

UAE: Fans from the Middle East region can attend the Ariana Grande concert on August 8 at 6 pm.

