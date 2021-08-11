Fortnite Grabitron location: Where to collect a Grabitron in Fortnite Season 7

It would seem that while Doctor Slone has been busy organizing the IO in Fortnite to secure the abduction site of Slurpy Swamp, she has been kept in the dark regarding the new alien weapon recently discovered, known as the Grabitron.

She is just coming to terms with the fact that the aliens created a handheld gravity gun, which is a technological marvel. However, as impressive as it would seem, it's well known by now that the aliens have no intent to use it for peaceful purposes.

Although not as powerful as the ones found in alien saucers and a far cry from the one on the Mothership, the ability to lift and throw large objects using such a tiny device is rather concerning.

Given that the IO is no closer to slowing down the Fortnite alien invaders than they have been at the start of the season, the addition of this new device adds further concern and is alarming in nature.

With the IO stretched thin, Doctor Slone is looking for volunteers to go out into the field and recover a Grabitron for further studies and understanding its capabilities. Loopers who agree to venture out and find one will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points if successful.

"Collect a Grab-itron" Fortnite week 10 Legendary challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 11, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

Where to find the Grabitron in Fortnite Season 7?

While this piece of alien weaponry is relatively rare to find in-game, gamers should be able to locate a few within chests at places that have been corrupted by the aliens, namely the purple blotches on the island.

Additionally, they can also find the weapon on top of abductors and possibly even at Holly Hatchery. Chests in the surrounding areas in and around IO satellite bases might also hand out these gadgets.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

How to complete the "Collect a Grab-itron" Fortnite Week 10 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to find and collect a Grabitron from anywhere on the island. Although the challenge is simple enough, finding one can prove to be a bit difficult.

However, they need not fret, as this article will provide some tips on where to find them in-game.

