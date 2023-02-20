Fortnite: How to collect Heisted Exotic weapons in Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 recently introduced a few changes. The latest update brought in the Most Wanted event, which has transformed the loot pool, challenges, and more. One of the challenges involves acquiring Heisted Exotic weapons.

These are hard to come by. Fortunately, many of the Cracking the Vault quests go hand in hand with this challenge, so they can be done together. Here's how to get Heisted Exotics and complete a few other challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 4: Collect Heisted Exotic weapons

Step 1: Open the game and load up a match

Open the game up and begin playing a new match (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Open the game and jump into a match. Ensure you are on the correct account and start a Battle Royale clash. While you can opt for any team setting, including Zero Build, it must be Battle Royale and not Save the World or Creative.

Step 2: Fly to Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs, or Frenzy Splits

Visit one of these locations to begin (Image via Fortnite.GG)

These three POIs currently have Cold-Blooded vaults that can be opened with a keycard. Inside those vaults are two coffers, effectively this season's IO chests. They can drop Exotic weapons, while the vault itself is brimming with excellent loot.

Step 3: Get the keycard from the Cold-Blooded NPC

Fight the Cold-Blooded NPC and get their loot (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Before you enter the vault, you have to get the keycard. These can be found roaming around near the vault. Since they are hostile, engage them when you have good loot, full health, and shields.

Ensure to fully eliminate them to acquire their loot. This will drop an Exotic weapon and a keycard into the vault. If the Exotic is a Heisted weapon, it will count if you pick it up. If that isn't the case, or if you need more after that, pick up the keycard and head to the vault.

Step 4: Go to the vault

Open the vault with the keycard at the console (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

When you hold the keycard, it brings up a trail for you to follow. Follow it to the console of the vault. While this will differ based on your location, it will always lead to wherever the vault is. Open the console with the card and enter the vault.

Step 5: Open the Cold-Blooded Coffers and get Exotics

Open a Cold-Blooded Coffer for an Exotic (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Once inside, there are two Coffers. Both of these drop Exotics, so you may be able to get two Heisted Exotic weapons. If it's a Boom Sniper or other non-heisted weapon, it won't count. Remember, there are currently four Heisted Exotics in the game.

Repeat this process or head to other Fortnite POIs to check their vaults until you've collected seven Fortnite Heisted weapons. That said, this does not have to be completed in a single match.

Poll : 0 votes