Fortnite: How to damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG

Week 10 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has officially arrived. This means that there are all new challenges where players are tasked to do somewhat random things in order to earn XP. While this season's XP totals have been nerfed, weekly challenges remain one of the best ways to level up right now.

One of this week's challenges involves using the Charge SMG, one of the most controversial weapons in this season's loot pool. Many players skip it due to the fact that it takes a while to deal any damage.

They won't be able to do that this week, but fortunately, the challenge isn't impossible to complete. Players must hit 10 objects in a single spray, and here's how to do it.

Fortnite weekly challenge: Damaging 10 objects in one spray

The first step to completing this challenge is to find a Charge SMG. It can be found in chests and on the floor. For the unaware, there are only two SMGs in the loot pool right now: The Stinger, and the Charge SMG.

It can also be collected from Supply Drops and anywhere else that loot can be found.

This challenge may seem tough. The Charge SMG, for all its flaws, does fire quickly, so hitting 10 objects in one go seems like a tall task since players can't move that quickly.

However, there is a way to make this much easier. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, there are plenty of confined rooms with a ton of different objects in them. These include:

Refrigerators

Produce boxes

Chairs

Counters

There are a lot of rooms like this, and nearly every POI has at least a couple of such locations. Most houses will work exceptionally well too.

There is, however, one specific house that will make this challenge pretty easy. The cabin outside of Tilted Towers is an excellent location as there are plenty of objects in the main room that can be struck by bullets.

This cabin is perfect for the challenge (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In order to complete this challenge, loopers need to hold down the fire button as long as they can. The Charge SMG needs to be at full capacity before releasing it.

When it's full, release the trigger and turn around rapidly, hitting everything in sight. The full charge should last long enough to hit 10 different objects as long as there are that many within view.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ LEAKED



Video guide:



🗓️ Release: Thursday August 11th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



Some tricky challenges, with a lot of specific weapons and locations! Let me help you out a bit! LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 10Video guide: youtu.be/BQBGRhIRIhI 🗓️ Release: Thursday August 11th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCSome tricky challenges, with a lot of specific weapons and locations! Let me help you out a bit! 🐠 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 10🍄🔗 Video guide: youtu.be/BQBGRhIRIhI🗓️ Release: Thursday August 11th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC👀 Some tricky challenges, with a lot of specific weapons and locations! Let me help you out a bit! 👆 https://t.co/pHnMCttWi7

Here are the rest of this week's Fortnite challenges:

Damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight (0/100)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish (0/100)

Travel in a Baller while on water (0/500)

Eliminate a player with the first shot of the Prime shotgun (0/1)

Drop the Hammer Assualt Rifle (0/1)

Damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG (0/1)

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tiers in a single match (0/1)

Destroy Structures (0/20)

Deal damage with explosives (0/200)

Each of these is worth about 15,000 XP, so they can go towards Fortnite Darth Vader or the Super Styles available through the Battle Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan