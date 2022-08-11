Fortnite: How to deal damage with explosives

When it comes to eliminating opponents in Fortnite, there is no shortage of ways in which this task can be executed. Players can launch their opponents into the air, push them into the Storm, and even set them on fire with the help of Firefly Jars and Gas Cans.

However, the most intriguing way to get eliminations is by using explosives. Although there are a limited number of explosive items on the island, it shouldn't be too hard to blow opponents to smithereens. To ensure that loopers are aware of how useful explosives can be in battle, Epic Games is setting a simple test.

Deal 200 explosive damage in Fortnite to earn 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In exchange for dealing 200 explosive damage to opponents in Fortnite, players will receive 15,000 experience points. With the season about to wrap up in approximately 40 days, the extra XP will come in handy.

Master the art of explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The task at hand is rather simple. All players have to do to earn XP is inflict explosive damage on opponents. While there are a few ways to get the job done, one method, in particular, is the easiest. Nevertheless, readers can employ any method they feel is best suited for the task:

1) Grenades (Easiest)

Grenades have been in Fortnite since pre-season. These humble items of destruction come in handy in all situations. They can be used to push opponents into corners, create diversions, and even blow a few straight back to the lobby.

To complete the challenge using Grenades, all players have to do is find a few and lob them at opponents. Given the AoE damage that they inflict, lobbing a few will ensure that opponents cannot escape the blast radius. If done correctly, only two will be needed to inflict 200 damage on a single opponent.

2) Gas Can (Moderately Difficult)

While a Gas Can is not the ideal utility item for the job, it can be used if the need arises. With a bit of careful planning, placement, and foresight, it's possible to lure an opponent into the blast radius and shoot the Gas Can to make it explode.

While it's not as effective as Grenades in terms of throwing distance and straightforward usage, it does inflict more damage. Apart from the initial 100 damage produced upon exploding, opponents will even sustain fire damage. If they are unable to escape in time or have low HP, they'll perish in flames.

3) Gas pumps and exploding vehicles (Hard)

Gas pumps and exploding vehicles are a rare sight in Fortnite. Since most players are able to escape the blast radius, it's difficult to inflict damage using them. However, if timed correctly, it's possible to bait opponents next to Gas Pumps and shoot them to create an explosion.

In the case of vehicles, players can damage them and drive them into opponents as a kamikaze. Before making impact, they can bail and shoot the damaged vehicle to blow it up and cause an explosion. That being said, completing the task in this manner is rather challenging and time-consuming. It would be best to stick to the first two options to save time and effort.

