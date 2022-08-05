Fortnite player gets Victory Royale in most explosive way possible

There is no singular way to eliminate opponents and win matches in Fortnite. Speaking of ways to wipe out opponents, using fire to trap and burn enemies to a crisp (figuratively speaking) has been a fan-favorite pastime in the title for a while.

Since Firefly Jars and Gas Cans were added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3, they have been used to set everything ablaze, from trees to houses. Sadly, the latter was never taken seriously and became highly underrated weapons.

Nevertheless, they are not to be underestimated in combat, as one Fortnite player shows.

Fortnite looper secures unexpected, explosive kill using Gas Can

The last thing anyone would expect is for gamers to use a Gas Can in combat. Since they are somewhat volatile, sticking to Firefly Jars is the best option in all scenarios.

Since these items can be thrown from a safe distance and ignite on contact, there's no fear of the flames inflicting any damage to users.

Owing to this mechanic, using them in combat is a scarce sight. Most who attempt this risky maneuver either get shot at by opponents or have their Gas Can shot up instead. This is only made worse when trying to use the item indoors.

One misclick of the mouse button, and it's game over. Even if players manage to get out of the way in time, owing to AOE damage, they won't escape unscathed.

Whichever way things go, users usually end up getting sent back to the lobby, except for one Reddit user, smkobj.

In a video posted to the forum that has since "blown up," the Fortnite looper demonstrated how to ideally use a Gas Can in close-range combat. Having downed one opponent, he tossed a Gas Can nearby and shot and ignited it.

Although the goal was likely to score a fun elimination on a downed opponent, as fate would have it, fortune smiled upon smkobj. Given how fast-paced combat can be in Fortnite, gamers tend to develop tunnel vision and ignore their surroundings.

Due to this bizarre scenario, the only surviving opponent ran towards their downed compadre and straight into the blast radius of the Gas Can. As readers can imagine, the timing was nothing short of perfect, and the explosion magnificent.

Although the video is entertaining, a few Redditors pointed out that their opponents were more than likely bots. Since smkobj's squad consisted of a level-two player, this fact cannot be ruled out.

Here's what a few users had to say about it:

Granted, the opponents were bots, but it still doesn't take away from the fact that this was a slick and well-timed 200 IQ play. While it may be harder to execute this same tactic on real loopers, nothing is impossible when it comes to Fortnite.

Much like cosmetics in-game, a gamer's imagination is their limitation in battles.

