Fortnite: How to damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight

It's a challenge-day in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The 10th week of challenges has finally arrived, meaning there are more weeks behind players than ahead of them as they wait for Chapter 3 Season 4. Nine challenges have dropped this week.

While this season has been controversial for nerfing the XP totals, weekly challenges are still one of the easiest ways to level up in Fortnite. One of this week's challenges involves hitting a player with a DMR, but there's a catch.

They have to do it without using ADS. Here's how they can accomplish this impressive feat.

Fortnite challenges: DMR no scope challenge

One of the benefits of using the DMR is that it has a strong scope. Nailing opponents from long distance is much easier with this assault rifle than the others. However, this challenge wants players to throw that out the window and shoot without aiming in. The first and most important step is to find a DMR.

They can drop out of any chest or be bought from a vending machine. Players can also find the gun on the floor and inside supply drops. To complete this challenge, it is recommended to have at least a Rare version of the gun.

DMR deals 50 damage per shot and since this challenge requires 100 damage to be dealt, players need to land only two shots.

The non-scoped crosshairs are pretty wide on the DMR, so it's pretty difficult to hit a shot without aiming from any type of distance. For this challenge, the DMR will effectively become a close range weapon.

Reality Falls is a good spot to land at for this task (Image via Epic Games)

The easiest way to complete this challenge would be to find a bot. However, that's easier said than done. The best place to take on this challenge is probably a heavily trafficked POI. There will be a lot of players nearby and they'll be close enough to be shot at without aiming down.

Fortunately, this challenge doesn't have to be completed in a single match since finding an opponent who won't eliminate one before they can no-scope them two times is a tall task.

However, the challenge shouldn't take Fortnite players that long to complete since it requires the users to land only two shots.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ LEAKED



Video guide:



🗓️ Release: Thursday August 11th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



Some tricky challenges, with a lot of specific weapons and locations! Let me help you out a bit! LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 10Video guide: youtu.be/BQBGRhIRIhI 🗓️ Release: Thursday August 11th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCSome tricky challenges, with a lot of specific weapons and locations! Let me help you out a bit!

Here are the rest of this week's Fortnite challenges for Week 10:

Damage an opponent with a DMR without aiming down sight (100)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish (100)

Travel in a Baller while on water (500)

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tiers in a single match

Destroy Structures (20)

Deal damage with explosives (200)

Eliminate a player with the first shot of the Prime shotgun

Drop the Hammer Assualt Rifle

Damage 10 different objects with one spray of the Charge SMG

Each of these challenges awards 15,000 XP upon completion, which can help players in acquiring the Fortnite Darth Vader skin or the Super Styles available through the battle pass.

