Fortnite: How to damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking

Epic Games has rolled out yet another week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Seasonal Quests. The ongoing season has just completed seven weeks, and players will now be getting a new set of challenges to help them earn more XP and complete their Battle Pass.

While Epic Games tries to make earning XP in every season a fun experience, Week 8 Seasonal Quests have some challenging tasks for players. However, many players will want to get through the challenges as soon as possible so that they can focus on other quests or earn Hype Points in the Arena mode.

One of the trickiest challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8 Seasonal Quests is damaging an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking. This might seem extremely difficult at first, but players can complete it quickly using an easy shortcut.

A step-by-step guide to damaging an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking in Fortnite

Guns and explosives aren't the only ways players can deal damage to enemies in the Battle Royale game. Ever since vehicles were added to the island, running enemies over has been one of the most enjoyable ways to deal damage to enemies. One of the latest Week 8 Seasonal Quests wants players to have that experience once again.

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking (Image via Epic Games)

There are a total of nine challenges to complete, each of them rewarding players with 15,000 XP. This means players can gather 135,000 XP simply by completing all the Week 8 Seasonal Quests. This also includes dealing damage to an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking.

Players can complete the tricky quest using the following steps:

Find a vehicle with enough fuel. Locate an enemy in an open area. Drive towards the opponent and honk when you get close to them. Hit the player after honking to deal damage to them. Repeat steps 3 and 4 if you fail to damage the opponent.

Vehicles can be found anywhere on the island, especially close to gas stations or residential areas. However, the best places to get a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, will be Chonkers Speedway and Tilted Towers. To make this challenge easier to complete, players can also knock down enemy NPCs within 5 seconds of honking instead of players.

All the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8 Season Quests

Besides the aforementioned quest, there are eight other Seasonal Quests for Week 8 that players can complete to earn XP.

Here is a list of all other challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8:

Destroy five structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher. Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs. Throw a fish into water. Damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing. Deal explosive damage while looking away. Find the coolest player on the island. Gather forageables. Deal damage from 30+ meters using an Assault Rifle.

j8hnb @j8hnb2010 #Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 upcoming week 8 quests / challenges... #Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 upcoming week 8 quests / challenges... https://t.co/Ov1Nq6yIsA

Given the changes to the XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players have been trying to grab every possible opportunity to earn XP and finish their Battle Pass. Naturally, Seasonal Quests are the best way to earn high amounts of XP.

