Fortnite: How to deal damage from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has entered its eighth week, which means a new set of Seasonal Quests is on its way. Even with Epic Games on a short break, the weekly challenges will arrive on time. If players managed to get through last week's challenges early, they no longer have to wait to grind for new ones.

Similar to every other week, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8 Seasonal Quests also have nine challenges. This means a total of 135,000 XP is up for grabs, and players will want to earn all of it as soon as possible. However, some players might need help with a few of the challenges that aren't as easy to complete as the others.

One of the Week 8 challenges requires players to deal damage from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle. Although it seems pretty straightforward, a lot of players might struggle to complete the challenge in time and get the easy 15,000 XP.

Step-by-step guide to dealing damage from 30+ meters with an AR in Fortnite

The weapon meta in the game keeps shifting between SMGs and ARs, but both these weapon classes have always been the go-to choices for those who want to win games. Naturally, every player has at least one Assault Rifle in their loadout at all times. Chapter 3 Season 3 also has several ARs to offer that players can use to complete the Week 8 Seasonal Quest.

Deal 100 damage from 30+ meters using an AR (Image via Epic Games)

One of the replacement quests for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8 is for players to deal 100 damage to enemies from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle. Completing this quest will help them earn 15,000 XP in just a few seconds.

Here is how players can ensure that they complete the quest in a single game:

Find an Assault Rifle from floor loot or chests. Look for enemies that are far away from you. Place a ping around the enemy to confirm they are more than 30 meters away. Deal 100 damage to one or several enemies. Knock down enemy NPCs if you cannot find players.

Players can also deal damage to NPCs that are more than 30 meters away to complete the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 8 Seasonal Quest. However, players should always remember to ping before shooting to adjust themselves to remain at the right distance.

j8hnb @j8hnb2010 #Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 upcoming week 8 quests / challenges... #Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 upcoming week 8 quests / challenges... https://t.co/Ov1Nq6yIsA

All the Assault Rifles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In order to complete the Week 8 replacement quest and earn 15,000 XP, players will first need to find an Assault Rifle. There are plenty ARs on the island in Chapter 3 Season 3, and they can be found easily through floor loot and chests.

Here is a list of every Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Hammer AR Ranger AR Striker Burst Rifle

Out of all these weapons, the Hammer AR is the best option to complete the Season Quest. It has low recoil and decent damage, which will make it easy for players to damage opponents, even from a long range. The Ranger AR, on the other hand, deals greater damage but also has high recoil, making it a poor choice of weapon for longer ranges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far