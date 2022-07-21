Fortnite: How to deal damage to airborne opponents

Soon it will be Mayday for Fortnite players, courtesy of the new weekly challenges. They will need to deal damage to airborne opponents. While it is easy to inflict damage, it will be a challenge to get players airborne. Thankfully, Fortnite has a Team Rumble mode to help loopers complete this challenge.

Being airborne is an indispensable part of Fortnite. The only way for players to enter a match is by jumping off the Battle Bus and landing on the island. However, it isn't the only option to get airborne. Players can jump off Slurp Bouncers, Launch Pads, and even use Shockwave Grenades.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is all set to enter week 7. A new set of fresh and exciting seasonal challenges will come with it. There are a total of seven new tasks and each one will award 15,000 XP. Aside from this, there are two extra replacement challenges, taking the total to nine.

Landing on Fortnite island will get difficult

Although the task sounds intimidating, Fortnite has been mindful in making it, and requires only one instance of dealing damage to an airborne opponent. Players can complete the task in the following easy steps:

Players have the liberty to choose the game mode most suitable for the challenge. They can either complete it in Battle Royale mode, or Team Rumble. Given the respawn mechanics, the latter is the better option. Once players enter the match, they can either land in their team area or the enemy area (in Team Rumble Mode). Upon landing, they need to acquire a long-range weapon. Since there is a surplus of floor loot in Team Rumble, it should be easy to stumble upon weapon like DMR, Hammer AR, or Sniper Rifle. In Team Rumble, the circle closes faster. Players can either go about looking for opponents, or stay put in the team's area until the circle becomes considerably small. Once the circle is small, players engage in combat killing each other. They need to use this to their advantage. Whenever a player respawns, they free fall. They can assume position at a secure location like top of a tree, and shoot at airborne opponents. There is no measure of inflicted damage laid down in the challenge, expect for the number of instances (once). Players should be able to complete the challenge by landing a single shot at the opponent.

The challenge can also be completed in Fortnite Battle Royale mode. Since it is somewhat difficult to complete, players can follow these steps:

A way to complete the challenge is by being the first one to land at a POI. Once players land, they can scout for a suitable weapon. Upon finding it, they can shoot at the incoming airborne opponents. Players should note that it is not always possible to land first. Another way to complete the challenge is by shooting at players who use a launch pad. Since there aren't any deployable launch pads in the game, players have the best chance of finding one is near the loot lake. Players can sit nearby and wait for people to use the launchpad. Once an opponent gets airborne players can shoot at them. Third and the easiest way to complete the challenge in Battle Royale mode. Players need to wait till everybody jumps off the Battle Bus. Once it reaches the perimeter of the map, every remaining player is thrown out. In most of the cases, these are the players who either have network problem, or are AFK. Players can use this to their advantage. By jumping off last, they can pace their way to the ground, and after acquiring a suitable weapon, can shoot at free falling non-responsive players.

Players can easily complete the challenge by following the aforementioned steps.

