Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with thrown items

With the island evolving to feature a jungle biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, combat has evolved as well. Rather than using traditional weapons, players can take advance of the naturally occuring flora and fauna to deal with opponents. One of the most unique ways to deal damage to opponents is by tossing a Wildwasp Jar at them. However, since this is a brand new item, not everyone is aware of it.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked to deal 200 damage to opponents with thrown items. For those with good aim, this shouldn't be a problem, and upon completion, 20,000 experience points will be rewarded for a job well done.

Step-by-step guide on how to deal damage to opponents with thrown items in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must do three things: Find throwable items (Wildwasp Jars, Kinetic Boomerang, Grenade, and Firefly Jars), find opponents, and lastly, throw the items to inflict damage.

1) Obtain throwables/thrown items

The first step of this challenge is to find throwable items. As mentioned, there are a few that can be used for the challenge. Those looking to create a bang can use traditional grenades. They have a short cook-off time once thrown and explode to deal damage in a small radius.

The other two non-traditional throwables, Wildwasp Jars and Firefly Jars, don't create a bang as such, but they will send opponents running into water. Wildwasp Jars once thrown shatter to release Wildwasp that deal damage to opponents in certain intervals, while Firefly Jars once thrown set the ground ablaze. Keep in mind that both of these throwables will be rendered useless if the opponent enters water.

Lastly, the newest Kinetic-based weapon in Fortnite, the Kinetic Boomerang, should also classify as a throwable. Although it returns to sender, it has to be thrown to inflict damage. If using this weapon doesn't help with the challenge's progression, the aforementioned throwable will most certainly work.

2) Find opponents and deal 200 damage

Once a throwable item(s) has been found, the next step will be to find an opponent to deal damage to. Given that throwable weapons work best in open places that are free of cover or closed spaces that offer limited routes of escape, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike will be crucial.

Rather than open the fight using throwable weapons, a smarter move would be to first down the opponent and then use a throwable weapon to finish them. This will make the task easier, but be warned that it will take more time. Depending on how many hit-points a downed opponent has left, three or more will be required to complete the task.

