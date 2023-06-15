Fortnite: How to destroy Slurp or Slap barrels 

While quite a few items/vweapona have been vaulted at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, not everything from the past has been removed. Slurp Barrels that were introduced back in Chapter 2 and Slap Barrels that were added in at the start of Chapter 4 are still present on the island. When destroyed, they provide healing effects and restore hit-points and shield-points in an instant.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with destroying 15 Slurp or Slap Barrels in-game. Upon completing the task, 30,000 experience points will be rewarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to destroy Slurp or Slap Barrels in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Find Slurp or Slap Barrels and destroy them.

1) Finding Slurp or Slap Barrels

Keep an eye out for Slurp and Slap Barrels while moving around the island (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Slurp and Slap Barrels can be found all over the island. Although they are mostly concentrated in certain POIs, a few are scattered throughout Landmarks as well. That said, starting with Slurp Barrels, a high concentration of them can be found at the POIs known as Brutal Bastion and Shattered Slabs. The former contains 51 Slurp Barrels while the latter holds 14.

Moving on to Slap Barrels, it comes as no surprises that the bulk of them can be found in and around the POI known as Slappy Shores. This has been the production hub for Slap Juice on the island since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4. That said, 33 Slap Barrels can be found within the vicinity of the POI. Another 12 can also be found just west of the POI towards a Landmark called Secluded Spire.

2) Destroying them to gain a potential head start

Destroying certain Barrels during the early-game can provide a strong head start (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After locating Slurp or Slap Barrels, the next step is to destroy them using your Pickaxe. While weapons can be used for this task, Pickaxes are best suited for the job. Depending on what Barrel was destroyed, players will either gain a large amount of shield/hit-points (Slurp Barrel) or hit-points/Slap Effect (Slap Barrel).

Keep in mind that aimlessly destroying them will complete the challenge, but doing it in a strategic way makes a lot more sense. For instance, rather than using Large Shield Potions to max-out shield-points at the start of the match, using two Small Shield Potions followed by destroying two Slurp Barres will help conserve other utility-based items.

The same goes with Slap Barrels. Rather than consuming Slap Juice to gain infinite stamina for a short duration, destroying a Slap Barrel will be more beneficial. In this way, you can stockpile the Slap Juices for when they are needed in combat situations later on during the match.

