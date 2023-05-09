Fortnite: How to damage enemy players while under the effects of Slap

Slap Juice was introduced to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. It's produced at the Slap factory located within the Slappy Shores POI and is then distributed all across the island. When consumed, this item gives players infinite stamina for a brief duration, allowing them to Sprint without having to pause. This also gives a huge combat advantage.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week nine, you will have to inflict 500 damage on enemy players while under the effects of Slap. Once the task has been completed, you will be granted 12,000 experience points for a job well done.

A step-by-step guide on how damage enemy players while under the effects of Slap in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Acquire Slap Juice or Berries, consume the item before engaging opponents in battle, and lastly, attack or eliminate the opponent to deal damage. That being said, here's how to go about the task.

1) Locate Slap Juice

Open Coolers and Chests to find Slap Juice (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The best place to find Slap Juice is at the Slap factory located in Slappy Shores. You can kill two birds with one stone by landing here as another challenge will task you to try out the Grind Rails at this POI. Having said that, you can either consume a bottle of Slap Juice to gain the effects of Slap, or break a Slap canister to obtain the effect. However, if no opponents are to be found in the area, storing Slap Juice is the smarter alternative.

2) Consume the item before engaging an opponent in battle

When consumed, Slap Juice will give infinite stamina for about 15 seconds (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After finding an opponent, examine the terrain and get a layout of the land before launching an attack. Just before engaging, consume the Slap Juice and use a mid-range or long-range weapon to deal damage. If you prefer getting close-up to the action, a Lightsaber or Kinetic Blade can be employed for the task. Use either one of them to close the distance and inflict damage upon the damage swiftly.

Keep in mind that the goal is not to eliminate the opponent outright, but to just inflict damage. If the enemy player is too powerful to take on in a sustained battle, there's no harm in fleeing and living to fight later on in the match. Lastly, keep in mind that the Slap effect lasts 15 seconds after consuming Slap Juice. Plan the entire attack within this timeframe or carry a stack of Slap Juice to restart the Slap effect.

Eliminate the opponent if given the chance (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

That being said, the challenge should be completed by eliminating two to three players or engaging three to four players in the span of the match. Since it will be valid until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, there's no need to try and complete this challenge in a single match. There's enough time to do it part by part.

