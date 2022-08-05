How to gain shields in single Fortnite match

It's challenge day in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Week nine has officially arrived and brought a whole host of challenges with it, with one being to gain shields in a single match.

Shield gain happens in almost any match automatically, as most gamers don't play a game without at least trying to get a full shield. Running around without any shield is asking for trouble and probably a premature exit.

Gaining shields in single match: Fortnite week nine challenge guide

For this challenge, Fortnite loopers are tasked with gaining 100 shield in a single match. If that sounds familiar, that's because it is. They begin the match with 100 health and no shield every time.

The maximum amount any user could gain without having to take damage is 100, so the challenge is pretty straightforward.

Most Fortnite users will be able to complete this without even realizing they're doing a weekly challenge. However, for those trying to prioritize this challenge, there are ways to do it.

The best place to go for this challenge is probably Reality Falls or Greasy Grove. There, gamers will find tons of slurp mushrooms on the ground. These will bounce them into the air and give them shields.

Shields can be found everywhere, and most chests drop a shield of some kind. However, that's not guaranteed. Fortnite players can go to Reality Falls for assured shields.

Additionally, several items on the island give shields like Klomberries and slurp canisters. Coolers also often drop chug splashes, and ice machines can drop shield fish.

Here's where those items can be found:

Shield items can be found all over the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Loot Lake has a ton of slurp canisters as well as coolers nearby. To the southeast of Condo Canyon, there are six Klomberries (60 shield) and eight slurp canisters (80 shield).

There are plenty of places to get shields, but the locations in the image above represent the fastest way to get full shield and complete the challenge without worrying.

A helpful tip would be to avoid heavily populated areas as it can be difficult to shield up before dying.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Weekly Challenges Added in v21.30



Ignore Week 9 & 10 having "Week 3" at the top, that won't be seen in game.



Week 9 is bottom left image

Week 10 is bottom right image



As usual, the final 2 quests in each set are replacements.



New Weekly Challenges Added in v21.30

Ignore Week 9 & 10 having "Week 3" at the top, that won't be seen in game.

Week 9 is bottom left image

Week 10 is bottom right image

As usual, the final 2 quests in each set are replacements.

#Fortnite

Here is the complete list of challenges for this week. There are nine, totaling a possible 135,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP:

Gain Shields while Emoting (1)

Deal damage to opponents while Riding a Wolf or Boar (500)

Collect seeds from Reality Seeds Pods before they stop bouncing (3)

Plant or Summon a reality sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself (1)

Open Chests at Titled Towers in a single match (3)

Bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing (1)

Hold a Charge SMG at max charge for 3 seconds, then damage an opponent (1)

Gain Shields in a single match (100)

Ignite structures (10)

Upon completion of each challenge, Fortnite loopers will earn 15,000 XP each to go towards the battle pass or the bonus styles.

