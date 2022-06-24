Fortnite: How to get 3 seconds of air time in a land vehicle

A new set of Fortnite Weekly Quests will be live soon, and players have yet another chance to earn easy XP. Completing these quests will reward them with 15,000 XP for each challenge and help them level up faster in the game. One of these quests requires players to get 3 seconds of air time in a land vehicle.

For seasoned players, the challenge might sound pretty straightforward. However, many beginners might find it difficult to complete the simple quest. In simple terms, players simply have to drive a car off a cliff and stay in the air for at least three seconds. Clearly, the first step will be to find a vehicle on the map.

Getting three seconds of air time in a land vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is one of the easier Week 3 quests. Once players find a vehicle, they can even build a ramp and jump off it to get air time.

Step-by-step guide for getting air time in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games recently reduced the XP rewards from Weekly Quests in the Battle Royale game. Therefore, players need to try and complete as many quests as possible to level up faster in the game. This includes the week 3 quest that involves getting air time of 3 seconds in a land vehicle. Fortunately, players can complete this quest in a few simple steps.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the Week 3 Quests that will be available tomorrow!



Replacement Challenges:

- Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench

- Hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match Here are the Week 3 Quests that will be available tomorrow!Replacement Challenges:- Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench- Hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match https://t.co/8YYrVPoDur

Normal mode is filled with vehicles all over the map, and the best places to find a vehicle are gas stations and residential areas. Once players have a vehicle, they can proceed to jump off an elevated platform and remain in the air for a while.

The following steps can help players get three seconds of air time in a land vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Find a car with enough fuel. Go to a high cliff or a mountain. Build a ramp with a decent height and a floor if you can't find a cliff. Race onto the cliff/ramp and jump off in the air. Try to jump in the direction in which you can stay in the air for three seconds before touching the ground. Repeat if vehicle hits the ground within three seconds.

Find a vehicle at Chonker's Speedway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The best place to complete this quest is at the Chonker's Speedway POI. The named location already has a range of land vehicles. It also has several ramps that players can use to launch themselves in the air. The best part about this location is that it offers cars that players can boost, which will help them get additional air time.

Chonker's Speedway is a named location in the desert biome on the map. Players can find several vehicles lined up at the starting line of the race track. They can enter any one of these vehicles and head towards a ramp on the track. From there, players can boost themselves off in the air and complete the quest.

Apart from this, players also have eight other challenges that they can complete this week. This will help them earn a total of 135,000 XP in a single week and unlock several Battle Pass tiers in the game.

