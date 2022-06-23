GUIDE: All Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 2 Season 5 introduced Bounty Boards in Fortnite as a great way to earn Gold Bars. Even in Chapter 3 Season 3, players have to complete 5 Bounties to complete stage 1 of a Milestone Quest. Clearly, Bounties are perfect if players are looking to earn Gold Bars and XP in the Battle Royale game.

There are a total of 28 Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. These are spread evenly across the island, and players can get a Bounty from the board no matter where they drop. However, knowing the exact location of these boards can help players drop close to one and get a Bounty early in the game.

Players get the Gold Bar rewards as well as make Milestone progress even if someone eliminates their bounty. Therefore, getting Bounty contracts early in the game is always a smart move. This will also help players complete as many Bounties as they can in a short period of time.

Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Having a significant amount of Gold Bars is always handy as it helps purchase Exotic weapons, high-tier loot, and healing items. Players can get Gold bars by eliminating others and from floor loot and cash registers. However, the best way to earn Gold Bars in the game is by completing Bounties.

All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via FN.gg)

Here are all the 28 Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can find a couple of them in every biome that's part of the island.

Tundra

The Tundra biome has three different Bounty Boards that can be found in the following locations:

Logjam Lumberyard Seven Outpost II (Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard) Washout Wharf (North of Logjam Lumberyard)

Reality Biome

The all-new biome that houses the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has six Bounty Boards. The locations for these boards are:

Reality Falls Greasy Grove Seven Outpost V (Southwest of Rave Cave) Happy Camper (North of Tilted Towers) Shroom Chalet (Northwest of Reality Falls) Fungi Farm (South of Greasy Grove)

Desert

Players can find the highest number of Bounty Boards in the desert biome. Seven boards are located at the following landmarks:

Synapse Station Rocky Reels Chonker's Speedway Condo Canyon Sandblast Estates (South of Chonker's Speedway) Seven Outpost IV (South of Condo Canyon) Impossible Rock (North of Chonker's Speedway/Northwest of Condo Canyon)

Corals

The Seven's base around the Sanctuary has five Bounty Boards. They can be found in:

Sanctuary The Joneses Seven Outpost VII (Small island southeast of Foundation statue) Mighty Monument (Foundation statue) Looper Landing (Big island northeast of Foundation statue)

Grasslands

The remaining seven Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 can be found around the Daily Bugle and Shifty Shafts at the following locations:

The Daily Bugle Coney Crossroads Shifty Shafts Sleepy Sounds Floaties Boats (South of Shifty Shafts) Seven Outpost III (Northeast of The Daily Bugle) The Temple (North of The Daily Bugle)

Unfortunately, there are no Bounty Boards in Chapter 3 Season 3 in the center of the island. Regardless, there are still enough boards for players to complete their Milestones and earn as many gold bars as they want.

