Fortnite: How to hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match

Fortnite offers players a plethora of interesting spots to hide and ambush unwary enemies from. In fact, those who are well-versed with the current map may already know various strategic points across the map that can drastically change the outcome of a game. While the developers add something new with every major update, a majority of the locations are simply rehashed from earlier maps.

The latest Chapter 3 Season 3 may have introduced several changes to the Artemis, but many POIs remain intact from previous maps. Veteran players will likely remember and utilize certain strategic points tactfully to evade tricky scenarios. In such situations, the many Dumpsters and Flushers that populate Fortnite's map come in very handy.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the Week 3 Quests that will be available tomorrow!



- Hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match Here are the Week 3 Quests that will be available tomorrow!Replacement Challenges:- Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench- Hide in a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match https://t.co/8YYrVPoDur

Fortnite's Week Three Challenges includes a task where players need to hide in both a Dumpster and a Flusher in a single match. The article below will assist readers in completing this challenge and getting easy XP for it.

Location of Dumpsters and Flushers in Fortnite

Dumpsters and Flushers provide strategic hiding points for players looking to evade a bad situation. Fortunately, these are located across the game's map in abundance. Dumpsters are conveniently located in populated areas, usually beside buildings, while Flushers are generally available at the gas station, mostly in the back.

However, these aren't the only locations to find them on the map. Dumpsters and Flushers also spawn in quite a few different locations besides the areas mentioned above. The Tilted Towers POI is a great place to successfully complete this task in a single match.

Located adjacent to the No Sweat Insurance building, there is an open construction site containing debris. If players look around, they will be able to find a Dumpster located on the premises. Furthermore, there is a Flusher not far away beside a nearby building. If players do this right, they can complete this challenge within a minute of landing. They can speed it up even further by landing directly into the Dumpster.

Another such location is Coney Crossroads, where players can find a Dumpster located behind the restaurant and a Flusher behind the gas station. Once players have familiarized themselves with the spawn patterns, they can easily complete this challenge while also learning about these strategic hiding spots in Fortnite.

Fortnite, in numerous challenges before, has presented the very same quest to players. Although Dumpsters and Flushers are good hideouts, other players often ransack them in hopes of finding an enemy hiding inside.

