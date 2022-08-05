Fortnite: How to ignite structures

Fortnite released its ninth week of challenges on August 4. Players have new tasks to complete, including gaining shields while emoting, dealing damage while riding wildlife, opening chests at Tilted Towers, and igniting structures.

Igniting structures is often a daily challenge, but it's not an easy one to complete. First, players have to find fireflies or other flammable items and then find the right structures to light on fire. This challenge is worth 15,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP, which can help players go a long way, so here's how best to complete it.

Igniting structures in Fortnite: Week 9 challenge guide

Fortnite players will need to set on fire 10 structures. There are three main ways to ignite structures: throwing fireflies in jars, with Fireworks Flare Guns, and destroying gas cans/pumps.

Fireflies are the easiest to use to ignite structures, largely because they're the easiest item to find. Here are the spawn locations for them on the Fortnite map.

Fireflies are pretty common (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Fireflies are pretty easy to come by, but they're not the only way to do this challenge. Fireworks Flare Guns will work exceptionally well as they ignite structures and can be fired six times.

They're in the loot pool of the game, which means they can be found in chests and on the floor. Finally, breaking gas cans and pumps will cause them to explode, lighting their surroundings on fire.

A good place to do this is marked on the map in the picture below:

The best place to light structures on fire (Image via Fortnite.GG)

At the marked spot, there is a cabin and a small outhouse. There are two gas cans there usually. One can be put inside the cabin and made to explode, lighting the house on fire. Depending on the area of the explosion, it's highly probable that it will result in 10 structures catching fire. In case it doesn't, the outhouse can be burned down as well.

Regardless, when players have the Fireworks Flare Gun or fireflies, it is best to find a POI. There, they can fire or throw the jars at the large buildings to light them up. Since fire spreads, it should get 10 structures in no time at all. This Fortnite challenge also doesn't require completion in one match.

When igniting structures, try to avoid metal or brick. Metal won't ignite, and brick takes a lot more effort to set on fire than wood. This is why wooden structures are the best for this particular challenge.

Other challenges

Here are the rest of the Fortnite challenges for Week 9. There are nine, adding up to a potential 120,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP:

Gain shields while emoting (1)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (500)

Collect seeds from Reality Seeds Pods before they stop bouncing (3)

Plant or summon a reality sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself (1)

Open chests at Tilted Towers in a single match (3)

Bounce on 3 separate crash pads without landing (1)

Hold a charge SMG at max charge for three seconds, then damage an opponent (1)

Gain shields in a single match (100)

Ignite structures (10)

Upon completion of each challenge, gamers will earn 15,000 XP, where each point will go towards the battle pass or the bonus styles.

