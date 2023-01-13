Fortnite: How to level up fast before Chapter 4 Season 1 ends

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is nearing its halfway point. It's been a tremendous season thus far and has arguably revitalized the community, but it did debut a while ago. As such, and with the nature of these seasons, it's coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Before that conclusion, there are things one must do. Explore the entire map, for example. When Chapter 4 Season 2 rolls out, players will be treated to a new map, even if only with small changes.

Another thing that's imperative is to unlock all rewards. This could be the entire battle pass, but for some players it also includes the bonus rewards that require a level 200 standing. Here's how you can get to that before the season ends.

Getting leveled to the proper level before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 ends

Simply playing the game will grant XP, which is the key factor in leveling up. For instance, just opening a chest, getting an elimination, and outlasting players in a single match grants XP. This has increased with the presence of a Victory Crown, too.

It's a tedious and slow way of leveling up, though. Other methods grant more XP, which makes them far preferable. Seasonal challenges, which exist to help players understand the current storyline, are excellent.

They grant XP for different quest stages, which often include simply receiving a task. For example, the task will have three stages. The first is to receive orders by starting a new match. The second is to visit a location and pick up an item. The third may be to take that item elsewhere.

These three stages all grant Fortnite XP, which adds up quickly.

These have become better than weekly quests this season as Epic Games has made those time-sensitive. Week 4's challenges expire when Week 5 rolls around.

However, they're still the best way to get XP if you manage to catch them all in time. These are the highest XP source per individual in the entire game, so it's well worth it to log in every week and complete each one.

Gone are the days of massive leveling at the end of a season, thanks to a full season's worth of Fortnite weekly challenges. Still, they're valuable to complete.

The same is true of daily challenges, of which the first three each day are excellent. They carry an extra completion XP total, but after the first three, they're worth very little.

Additionally, Creative maps (some creator-made experiences and some XP glitches) also exist and can be an excellent way to level up very quickly.

Fortnite XP glitches (Image via Glitch King on YouTube)

The XP glitches can often grant hundreds of thousands of XP in a mere moment, so they're quite valuable though frowned upon by Epic.

Fortnite's Save the World is also a good way to level up, but many players don't have access to it. If they do, it can be one of the best ways to earn levels, which makes it very fortunate that Epic allows XP there to go towards Battle Royale.

Poll : 0 votes