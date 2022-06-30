Fortnite: How to mantle onto a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced tactical sprinting and since then, players have been tactfully dodging the storm. This feature also allows players to mantle over ledges, which renders a whole new dynamic to gameplay. Players can perform parkour-like movements while maintaining standard mobility.

With week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 right around the corner, it is set to offer players a plethora of new and interesting challenges. Though there is still some time left, leaks are already making rounds within the community and content creators are rushing to make comprehensive 'how-to' challenge videos.

One of the upcoming new challenges requires players to mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sliding. Although this challenge sounds complicated, it is rather easy if players know how to go about it. Players will get 15,000 XP upon completing the challenge.

Easily slide and mantle like a pro in Fortnite

For the uninitiated, mantling is a technique used to climb over surfaces. The mantle is when a person pushes down on a hold and brings their feet up to meet their hands. Essentially, climbing onto a ledge by pulling yourself up is an example of a mantle. Players can perform this trick in Fortnite with the use of tactical sprinting.

To complete this task, players first need to slide. This can be achieved by running and pressing the crouch button. Mantling is most effective on an inclined surface, allowing players to gain momentum while sliding down an incline. They can still perform a slide while running on level ground. However, the skid won't be as impressive as a slide downhill.

Once players have finished sliding, they need to hurry and mantle onto a nearby ledge. To perform this, players need to press the tactical sprint button and the jump button together. Though this may sound a bit confusing, it is fairly easy to attempt. Players who are already using the slide and tactical sprint function shouldn't face any difficulty completing this task, but others may need practice.

Fortnite players need to mantle onto the ledge within three seconds of sliding. Since this is a time-bound challenge, it requires some amount of planning. Players should land in a place that has an incline and a single-storey building or structure close by. It must be noted that the latter is a must as a multi-storied structure doesn't offer a ledge.

Fortnite players should also note that the three-second timer starts when they come to a halt after sliding. If players are tactful and plan ahead of time, they can attempt more than one challenge in a single match. The Week 4 challenges are somewhat in line with earlier challenges and are relatively simple to complete. This could be because of the nerfing of the XP system, which faced backlash from the community.

Places located towards the edges of the island are better suited for this challenge. Coney Crossroads also offers a compatible landscape. Players can land at Coney and proceed towards the first building near the Seven's entry outpost. There is an inclined surface that leads up to a single-storey structure, which provides a suitable place to complete the challenge without any impediment.

