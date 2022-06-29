Fortnite: How many Battle Stars do you get per level?

The Fortnite XP system has been the topic of much debate this season. Epic Games seems to have nerfed different ways for players to get XP, which obviously made the community complain about it. Challenges, milestones, and everything else in the Battle Royale mode seem to give a lot less XP than it had in previous seasons. To be fair to Epic Games, even in those previous seasons, loopers complained about the XP system.

Many players feel forced to grind out the Battle Pass and also feel like the rewards for leveling up do not match up to the amount of work required. Obviously, this leads to questions. What do players get for leveling up? How many times do they need to level up? What rewards await? How much XP do they need in total? Here's the answer to all those questions.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP: Answering important

questions

What do players get for leveling up?

For several seasons now, the Battle Pass has not exactly operated with the strict XP format it used to. Now, players earn Battle Stars every time they level up and these can then be used to purchase cosmetics on the Battle Pass.

Each level gives gamers five Battle Stars to do with as they choose. Unlike previous Battle Passes, players don't have to reach a particular level to unlock certain things.

Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

There are plenty of rewards, like different styles or the Darth Vader skin, that are locked behind prerequisite purchases as well as pages that are locked until a certain level.

However, on the unlocked pages, most cosmetics are available whenever players wish to get them with Battle Stars.

How many times do players need to level up?

Page 10, which is the top page of the Battle Pass and contains Darth Vader and his cosmetics, obviously requires a lot of levels. To unlock every single cosmetic on the current Battle Pass, gamers will have to reach level 100. This is the same as almost every other Battle Pass before, with the only difference being that the cosmetics are mostly unlocked in random order.

However, Fortnite has been rewarding loopers who go above level 100 for several seasons now. Each season has bonus styles that are unlocked at various levels beyond 100.

SHAGS_LEAKS_FORTNITE @SHAGS223 All Bonus Edit Styles for Season 3 All Bonus Edit Styles for Season 3 https://t.co/6i0TtUsmUf

The most exclusive bonus style requires players to reach level 200 this season, which is a goal many feel they won't currently reach.

How much XP does that require?

To get to page 10 and unlock all the normal Battle Pass cosmetics like Evie, Darth Vader, and others, players certainly need a lot of XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.



This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP. Each level in Fortnite is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP.This means for Level 100 you now require a total of 7,920,000 XP.

According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, just reaching level 100 requires almost eight million XP, which is an astounding number. Reaching level 200 will require even more.

Here's how players can earn XP this season:

Completing a Vibin' Quest: 7,000 XP

Completing a weekly challenge: 15,000 XP

Completing a daily challenge: 1,000 XP

Completing a daily punch card: 15,000 XP

Completing a Milestone stage: 20,000 XP

Completing a Milestone: 5,000 XP

There are also opportunities to earn Fortnite XP in Creative Mode as well as Save the World!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far