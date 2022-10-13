Fortnite: How to survive Storm Phases

The Storm is an all-important aspect of Fortnite. It dictates the flow of combat and decides how players rotate and position themselves during a match. One wrong move and getting stuck in The Storm means game over. Thanks to the new Storm Sickness mechanic, it's more lethal than ever.

That said, surviving Storm Phases is not rocket science. It's a basic survival skill that can be picked up along the way. Although it's difficult to master, it's easy enough to learn. That said, players who manage to survive 10 Storm Phases will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Survive Storm Phases to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to survive 10 Storm Phases in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to outlast opponents and survive 10 Storm Phases in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Land in a secluded spot on the island

Search chests and floor loot for supplies (remember to stockpile healing items)

Stay at the edge of each safe zone as The Storm shrinks

To ensure maximum survivability, avoid engaging opponents in combat

Stay hidden and use stealth tactics to keep moving forward (use haystacks, dumpsters, and port-a-potties to hide when needed)

Make it as far as possible and repeat the process to complete the challenge

Since each match has approximately nine Storm Phases, players must play a second match to complete the challenge. That said, surviving until the fifth Storm Circle in the first match is ideal.

This way, players can divide the challenge into two matches. However, to stay on the safe side, surviving most of the Storm Phases in the first match is for the best.

Best strategy/playstyle to survive Storm Phases in Fortnite

While a passive combat approach is the best, an aggressive playstyle can also be used. The main objective is to outlast players and be in the safe zone whenever The Storm Circle shrinks. Nevertheless, different playstyles will warrant a different approach to the situation.

For starters, those playing passively will have a large reserve of ammunition and healing items. Since nearly nothing will be used in combat unless needed, they'll always have enough to deal with any situation.

Aggressive players, on the other hand, will tend to burn through supplies to score elimination while surviving Storm Phases. If they fail to recuperate critical supplies from opponents that have been eliminated or find none in the safe zone, they won't last for very long.

While this method allows players to stay on top of the food chain and take control of their region within the safe zone, risks are involved. Since every match in Fortnite is unpredictable and uncertain. No amount of planning or preparation will ever be enough to have control over all situations.

That said, players should do what they usually would in a match and try their best to survive as long as possible. Since the challenge will be live until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there's more than enough time to survive 10 Storm Phases, even if that means one per match.

Poll : 0 votes