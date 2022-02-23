3 things Fortnite players should avoid doing in-game (& 3 they should be doing more often)

With a lot of new players coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, many are bound to stumble in-game. Being new to certain mechanics and playstyles allows opponents to take advantage of the situation.

Thankfully, by following a few dos and don'ts, players will be able to improve their gameplay and the odds of survival as well. With enough practice, these will become second nature in-game.

Avoid doing these things in Fortnite

1) Rotate late to the safe zone

While the regions outside the safe zone are not a threat during the early game, as time progresses, they deal a lot of damage. Rotating late during the mid-game or end-game will result in the player being eliminated due to storm damage. Even with healing items to spare, the odds of reaching the safe zone are low.

2) Rush an opponent when they have the high ground

During a fight, if the opponent has the high ground, attacking them should be taken out of the equation. The odds of winning are slim due to them having better shooting angles. Players should only attack if they have no other option. Otherwise, rotating around the enemy is a smarter move.

3) Waste materials and build when not needed

While there's nothing wrong with showing off building skills, at times, wasting materials is not the best idea. Given how volatile and dynamic matches can be, a fight can break out at any time. Being caught out without any building materials will result in a swift elimination.

These things should be done more often in Fortnite

1) Loot vaults and find buried treasure

Vaults and Drake's Treasure map offer amazing loot in Fortnite. As soon as players land, they should make it a point to either loot a Seven's vault or find a treasure map. This will ensure that the player will obtain good loot during the early game and will be able to fight back against opponents effectively.

2) Rotate after every kill to avoid being ambushed

After securing a kill, players should rotate out of the area or at the very least change their position. This will ensure that nearby opponents who have heard the sound of gunfire will not be able to get a drop on them. This drastically reduces the odds of being ambushed in-game.

3) Implement strategy while fighting

While rushing at an opponent may result in elimination, it's not a very effective method of fighting. Given the numerous ways in which the environment can be used in-game, players need to strategize their attacks. The goal is not just to secure an elimination but to do so with a minimum amount of damage taken.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi