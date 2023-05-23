Fortnite: How to swing 10 times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters before landing

The Spider-Verse Web Shooters have become the show-stoppers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. With their help, players can cover long distances with ease and soar to new heights (quite literally) to either escape opponents or flank them in combat. However, using them does require some skill and good hand-eye coordination. Knowing where and when to swing next is important.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 11 (Meanwhile, In Another Universe), you will have to swing 10 times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters before landing. Given that this task is somewhat demanding, 33,000 experience points will be awarded upon completion.

Step-by-step guide on how to swing 10 times using the Spider-Verse Web Shooters before landing in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must do three things: Acquire Spider-Verse Web Shooters, travel to a POI or part of the map that has many trees, and swing 10 times without landing.

1) Acquire Spider-Verse Web Shooters

There are three ways to acquire the Spider-Verse Web Shooters, but to make things easier, only two of them will be considered for this Fortnite challenge. The first method involves finding Spider-Verse Web Shooters by searching Spider-Man Backpacks that are located on the island. There are many to interact with, so the odds of finding one during the early game are very high.

The second method requires you to simply purchase the Mythic from the NPC known as Spider-Gwen. She can be found atop the building at Slappy Shores. However, keep in mind that since this POI is somewhat of a hot-drop zone, it would be wise to avoid landing here if the Battle Bus' route is directly over it.

2) Traveling to Mega City or Windcatch Lake to swing

Ensure that the Spider-Verse Web Shooters have locked onto a target before swinging (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once Spider-Verse Web Shooters have been acquired, there are two good locations to complete this challenge at. The first in the illustrious POI known as Mega City. Due to the absence of high-rise structures, it will be easy to swing a total of 10 times without running out of place to do so. Just keep an eye out for Sniper Glint to avoid being snipped.

If Mega City is not your bottle of Slap Juice, another great place to complete this challenge is a Landmark called Windcatch Lake. It's located a short distance east of Mega City and is an isolated area for the most part. Although there aren't many trees to use to swing in this Landmark, it should be possible to swing 10 times without landing or hitting the ground.

As long as each swing is timed correctly, Spider-Verse Web Shooters shoot lock onto something and allow you to stay afloat in mid-air. If needed, swing to other nearby Landmarks to ensure momentum is unbroken. On the tenth and final swing, the challenge will auto-complete, and XP will be awarded.

