Fortnite: How to upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench

Fortnite recently received its v21.10 upgrade. It has introduced a range of interesting additions to the game. Besides the entry of Mythic Boss Darth Vader, the update also brings brand new challenges for the players to complete and level up.

The new third-week challenges contain nine tasks in total. Players can earn up to 135000 XP by completing these challenges. Most of them are fairly easy to do, and players can get multiple challenges over with in a single game. One of the challenges for week three involves upgrading a pistol at an Upgrade Bench.

Unlike most other titles out there, Fortnite provides a unique feature in the game where players can upgrade the tier of their weapon. They can use Gold Bars, an in-game currency that can solely be used during a game, to upgrade their weapons to a higher tier.

Easily upgrade a revolver at an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite

There are a plethora of upgrade benches located across the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map; the map has more than fifteen convenient locations where these benches spawn. Players can visit any of these places, depending on their landing choice. Most of the hot drops have an upgrade bench either located in the drop zone itself or can be found someplace nearby.

Pistols are fairly easy to acquire, especially during the initial stages of a match. The revolver belongs to the pistol class of weapons and is a B-tier gun that packs a heavy punch, despite its bad recoil. The revolver inflicts damage in the range of 54 to 66, depending on its rarity, and also has a headshot multiplier of 2.0x.

Although the revolver is offered across all tiers, the common revolver is the easiest to find in a hot drop area. To complete the Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench challenge easily, it would be advantageous for players to use a common-tier revolver, given their higher spawn density.

Once players acquire a revolver, they can proceed to visit the nearest Upgrade Bench. Upon reaching the bench, players must equip themselves with the weapon they want to upgrade, which in this case is the revolver. After equipping the revolver, players can interact with the Upgrade Bench by pressing the button displayed on the screen.

When the relevant button is pressed, players will enter a menu to upgrade the weapon to the next tier. In Fortnite, the cost of upgrading varies with regard to the tier of the weapon. For the revolver, the cost of upgrading generally starts at around 200 gold bars for the common and uncommon tiers.

Upon upgrading the revolver to the next tier, players will have successfully completed the challenge.

Location of all upgrade benches across the map, for the new week 3 challenge. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The challenge is a super-easy way to get 15,000 XP, which can help players level up. The new challenges aren't complicated at all, and if players plan carefully, they can attempt and complete multiple challenges in a single game.

For this particular challenge, in order to not spend much of their hard-earned gold bars, players should upgrade their common tier revolver to an uncommon tier revolver, as it is the cheapest option of all. Fortnite doesn't specify any particular tier that a weapon needs to be upgraded to, so players have the liberty to upgrade their revolver to any tier.

